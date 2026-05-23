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Home > Regionals News > Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, and Kullu may continue witnessing pleasant temperatures, cloudy skies, cool winds, and increasing rainfall activity as pre-monsoon weather strengthens across northern India.

Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase (AI Generated image)
Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase (AI Generated image)

Published By: Pranav Jha
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-23 15:33 IST

Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Himachal Pradesh is facing a very strange situation where it’s districts in the plain regions are seeing rise in temperature during daytime and while regions which are in hilly areas are experiencing cooler and more peaceful weather than the plain regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the things which are helping the temperature in the plain regions to increase are strong sunlight, dry winds, and clear skies these are some prominent reasons why the increase in temperature is happening in the lower regions. On the other hand hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Solan, and Kullu are witnessing lower temperatures than the lower regions they are also experiencing cloudy skies, cooler winds, and pleasant weather, this thing is attracting tourists from all over the northern India who are in search to get some relief from this rising summer heat. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather may trigger rainfall and thunderstorm in the hilly districts of Himachal Pradesh. Residence on the plain region are currently experiencing moisty weather and it’s causing them to be in discomfort, and the people on the hilly regions are currently experiencing chilly weather in the afternoon hours. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather will increase the chances of a pre monsoon to happen in the Himachal region earlier than the predicted date.

Shimla Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Shimla Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Mall Road 22°C Cloudy skies with rain chances 05:24 AM 07:10 PM 11:23 PM 09:44 AM
Kufri 18°C Cool winds and cloudy weather 05:23 AM 07:09 PM 11:22 PM 09:43 AM
Chotta Shimla 21°C Pleasant weather with showers likely 05:24 AM 07:10 PM 11:23 PM 09:44 AM
Sanjauli 20°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:24 AM 07:10 PM 11:23 PM 09:44 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Shimla and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

Manali Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Manali Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Old Manali 18°C Cool winds and rainfall likely 05:20 AM 07:07 PM 11:20 PM 09:41 AM
Solang Valley 16°C Cloud movement and gusty winds 05:19 AM 07:06 PM 11:19 PM 09:40 AM
Vashisht 18°C Pleasant weather conditions 05:20 AM 07:07 PM 11:20 PM 09:41 AM
Mall Road Manali 19°C Thunderstorms possible 05:20 AM 07:07 PM 11:20 PM 09:41 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Manali and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

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Dharamshala Live Temperature & Weather Conditions

Dharamshala Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
McLeod Ganj 22°C Cloudy skies and cool weather 05:22 AM 07:08 PM 11:21 PM 09:42 AM
Bhagsu 21°C Light rainfall activity possible 05:22 AM 07:08 PM 11:21 PM 09:42 AM
Naddi 20°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:21 AM 07:07 PM 11:20 PM 09:41 AM
Kotwali Bazaar 24°C Pleasant and breezy weather 05:22 AM 07:08 PM 11:21 PM 09:42 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Dharamshala and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

Solan Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Solan Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Mall Road Solan 25°C Pleasant and cloudy weather 05:25 AM 07:09 PM 11:22 PM 09:43 AM
Kasauli 21°C Cool winds and cloud activity 05:24 AM 07:08 PM 11:21 PM 09:42 AM
Parwanoo 27°C Warm weather with rain chances 05:26 AM 07:10 PM 11:23 PM 09:44 AM
Dharampur 24°C Gusty winds likely 05:25 AM 07:09 PM 11:22 PM 09:43 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Solan and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

Kullu Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Kullu Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset
Bhuntar 24°C Cloudy skies continue 05:22 AM 07:08 PM 11:21 PM 09:42 AM
Kasol 19°C Cool and pleasant weather 05:20 AM 07:06 PM 11:19 PM 09:40 AM
Banjar 20°C Rainfall activity possible 05:21 AM 07:07 PM 11:20 PM 09:41 AM
Manikaran 21°C Thunderstorm chances increase 05:21 AM 07:07 PM 11:20 PM 09:41 AM

In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Kullu and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.

Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain or Temperature Changes?

Himachal Region Yesterday Temperature (22 May) Today Temperature (23 May) Yesterday Weather Today Weather Weather Change
Shimla 24°C 22°C Sunny with mild clouds Cloudy skies with rain chances Cooler with increased cloud activity
Manali 21°C 19°C Pleasant and partly cloudy Cool winds and thunderstorms likely Temperature dropped with storm chances
Dharamshala 26°C 24°C Warm and cloudy Light rainfall activity possible Increased humidity and rainfall chances
Solan 27°C 25°C Sunny intervals Pleasant and cloudy weather Cooler and cloudier conditions
Kullu 23°C 21°C Partly cloudy Cloud movement and gusty winds Stronger winds and cloud cover
Mandi 28°C 26°C Warm daytime weather Thunderstorm chances increase More unstable weather conditions

On the table above we can see the changes in today and yesterday weather and also which areas are currently experiencing rain and temperature changes.

How Will Weather Impact Flights, Traffic & Tourism?

The pleasant weather in Himachal region will support the tourist activity but high fog and rainfall may cause traffic jam and also can cause some incidents.

Sector Affected Expected Impact
Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall
Flights Minor delays possible due to cloud cover
Tourism Pleasant weather attracting tourists
Outdoor Activities Fog and rain may affect trekking
Hill Travel Careful driving advised

Himachal authorities have also advised the tourist visiting Himachal to drive carefully and to be safe from any mishaps like landslide which happens frequently in the Himachal region during monsoon session.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rainfall & Thunderstorm Warnings Explained

IMD has issued some pre monsoon advise and other precautions to make people ready for a early monsoon and to be ready to see a change in weather conditions

Alert Type Details
Rainfall Alert Light to moderate showers possible
Thunderstorm Alert Active in isolated hilly regions
Fog Advisory Morning fog likely in higher altitudes
Tourist Advisory Pleasant but unstable weather
Gusty Wind Alert Strong winds possible during storms

IMD believe that rainfall activity may increase in the coming days.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Himachal Pradesh Temperature & Rainfall Trend Analysis

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend
23 May 2026 18°C – 26°C Cloudy skies and rainfall likely
24 May 2026 18°C – 25°C Thunderstorm activity continues
25 May 2026 17°C – 25°C Cool winds remain active
26 May 2026 17°C – 24°C Moderate rainfall possible
27 May 2026 16°C – 24°C Cloud activity increases
28 May 2026 16°C – 23°C Gusty winds likely
29 May 2026 16°C – 23°C Rainfall chances remain active
30 May 2026 15°C – 22°C Pleasant weather conditions continue
31 May 2026 15°C – 22°C Thunderstorms possible
1 June 2026 15°C – 23°C Cloud cover remains active
2 June 2026 16°C – 24°C Light rainfall activity continues
3 June 2026 16°C – 24°C Cool temperatures persist
4 June 2026 17°C – 25°C Gusty winds and showers likely
5 June 2026 17°C – 25°C Pre-monsoon activity strengthens
6 June 2026 18°C – 26°C Rainfall intensity may increase

Weather experts are believe that the weather in Himachal Pradesh will change rapidly in the coming day’s and people are advised to prepare accordingly for the coming weather.

Also read: Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity 

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase
Tags: Dharamshala temperaturehimachal rain alerthimachal weather updatekullu weather reportmanali rainfall forecastshimla weather today

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

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Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase
Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase
Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase
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