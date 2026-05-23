Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala & Solan Witness Pleasant Weather, Rainfall Chances Increase

Himachal Pradesh Weather Report Today (23 May 2026): Himachal Pradesh is facing a very strange situation where it’s districts in the plain regions are seeing rise in temperature during daytime and while regions which are in hilly areas are experiencing cooler and more peaceful weather than the plain regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the things which are helping the temperature in the plain regions to increase are strong sunlight, dry winds, and clear skies these are some prominent reasons why the increase in temperature is happening in the lower regions. On the other hand hill stations like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Solan, and Kullu are witnessing lower temperatures than the lower regions they are also experiencing cloudy skies, cooler winds, and pleasant weather, this thing is attracting tourists from all over the northern India who are in search to get some relief from this rising summer heat. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather may trigger rainfall and thunderstorm in the hilly districts of Himachal Pradesh. Residence on the plain region are currently experiencing moisty weather and it’s causing them to be in discomfort, and the people on the hilly regions are currently experiencing chilly weather in the afternoon hours. Weather experts believe that this kind of weather will increase the chances of a pre monsoon to happen in the Himachal region earlier than the predicted date.
Shimla Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Shimla Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Mall Road
|22°C
|Cloudy skies with rain chances
|05:24 AM
|07:10 PM
|11:23 PM
|09:44 AM
|Kufri
|18°C
|Cool winds and cloudy weather
|05:23 AM
|07:09 PM
|11:22 PM
|09:43 AM
|Chotta Shimla
|21°C
|Pleasant weather with showers likely
|05:24 AM
|07:10 PM
|11:23 PM
|09:44 AM
|Sanjauli
|20°C
|Thunderstorm chances increase
|05:24 AM
|07:10 PM
|11:23 PM
|09:44 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Shimla and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Manali Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Manali Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Old Manali
|18°C
|Cool winds and rainfall likely
|05:20 AM
|07:07 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:41 AM
|Solang Valley
|16°C
|Cloud movement and gusty winds
|05:19 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:19 PM
|09:40 AM
|Vashisht
|18°C
|Pleasant weather conditions
|05:20 AM
|07:07 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:41 AM
|Mall Road Manali
|19°C
|Thunderstorms possible
|05:20 AM
|07:07 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:41 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Manali and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Dharamshala Live Temperature & Weather Conditions
|Dharamshala Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|McLeod Ganj
|22°C
|Cloudy skies and cool weather
|05:22 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:42 AM
|Bhagsu
|21°C
|Light rainfall activity possible
|05:22 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:42 AM
|Naddi
|20°C
|Thunderstorm chances increase
|05:21 AM
|07:07 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:41 AM
|Kotwali Bazaar
|24°C
|Pleasant and breezy weather
|05:22 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:42 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Dharamshala and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Solan Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Solan Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Mall Road Solan
|25°C
|Pleasant and cloudy weather
|05:25 AM
|07:09 PM
|11:22 PM
|09:43 AM
|Kasauli
|21°C
|Cool winds and cloud activity
|05:24 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:42 AM
|Parwanoo
|27°C
|Warm weather with rain chances
|05:26 AM
|07:10 PM
|11:23 PM
|09:44 AM
|Dharampur
|24°C
|Gusty winds likely
|05:25 AM
|07:09 PM
|11:22 PM
|09:43 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Solan and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Kullu Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Kullu Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Bhuntar
|24°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|05:22 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:21 PM
|09:42 AM
|Kasol
|19°C
|Cool and pleasant weather
|05:20 AM
|07:06 PM
|11:19 PM
|09:40 AM
|Banjar
|20°C
|Rainfall activity possible
|05:21 AM
|07:07 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:41 AM
|Manikaran
|21°C
|Thunderstorm chances increase
|05:21 AM
|07:07 PM
|11:20 PM
|09:41 AM
In the above there’s a table which is showing the live temperature of Kullu and also showing it’s Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset time.
Yesterday vs Today Weather Comparison: Which Areas Saw Rain or Temperature Changes?
|Himachal Region
|Yesterday Temperature (22 May)
|Today Temperature (23 May)
|Yesterday Weather
|Today Weather
|Weather Change
|Shimla
|24°C
|22°C
|Sunny with mild clouds
|Cloudy skies with rain chances
|Cooler with increased cloud activity
|Manali
|21°C
|19°C
|Pleasant and partly cloudy
|Cool winds and thunderstorms likely
|Temperature dropped with storm chances
|Dharamshala
|26°C
|24°C
|Warm and cloudy
|Light rainfall activity possible
|Increased humidity and rainfall chances
|Solan
|27°C
|25°C
|Sunny intervals
|Pleasant and cloudy weather
|Cooler and cloudier conditions
|Kullu
|23°C
|21°C
|Partly cloudy
|Cloud movement and gusty winds
|Stronger winds and cloud cover
|Mandi
|28°C
|26°C
|Warm daytime weather
|Thunderstorm chances increase
|More unstable weather conditions
On the table above we can see the changes in today and yesterday weather and also which areas are currently experiencing rain and temperature changes.
How Will Weather Impact Flights, Traffic & Tourism?
The pleasant weather in Himachal region will support the tourist activity but high fog and rainfall may cause traffic jam and also can cause some incidents.
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Slow movement during rainfall
|Flights
|Minor delays possible due to cloud cover
|Tourism
|Pleasant weather attracting tourists
|Outdoor Activities
|Fog and rain may affect trekking
|Hill Travel
|Careful driving advised
Himachal authorities have also advised the tourist visiting Himachal to drive carefully and to be safe from any mishaps like landslide which happens frequently in the Himachal region during monsoon session.
What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rainfall & Thunderstorm Warnings Explained
IMD has issued some pre monsoon advise and other precautions to make people ready for a early monsoon and to be ready to see a change in weather conditions
|Alert Type
|Details
|Rainfall Alert
|Light to moderate showers possible
|Thunderstorm Alert
|Active in isolated hilly regions
|Fog Advisory
|Morning fog likely in higher altitudes
|Tourist Advisory
|Pleasant but unstable weather
|Gusty Wind Alert
|Strong winds possible during storms
IMD believe that rainfall activity may increase in the coming days.
What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? Himachal Pradesh Temperature & Rainfall Trend Analysis
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|23 May 2026
|18°C – 26°C
|Cloudy skies and rainfall likely
|24 May 2026
|18°C – 25°C
|Thunderstorm activity continues
|25 May 2026
|17°C – 25°C
|Cool winds remain active
|26 May 2026
|17°C – 24°C
|Moderate rainfall possible
|27 May 2026
|16°C – 24°C
|Cloud activity increases
|28 May 2026
|16°C – 23°C
|Gusty winds likely
|29 May 2026
|16°C – 23°C
|Rainfall chances remain active
|30 May 2026
|15°C – 22°C
|Pleasant weather conditions continue
|31 May 2026
|15°C – 22°C
|Thunderstorms possible
|1 June 2026
|15°C – 23°C
|Cloud cover remains active
|2 June 2026
|16°C – 24°C
|Light rainfall activity continues
|3 June 2026
|16°C – 24°C
|Cool temperatures persist
|4 June 2026
|17°C – 25°C
|Gusty winds and showers likely
|5 June 2026
|17°C – 25°C
|Pre-monsoon activity strengthens
|6 June 2026
|18°C – 26°C
|Rainfall intensity may increase
Weather experts are believe that the weather in Himachal Pradesh will change rapidly in the coming day’s and people are advised to prepare accordingly for the coming weather.
Also read: Bangladesh Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet & Khulna Witness Thunderstorms, Humidity And Heavy Rainfall Activity
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