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Home > India News > Baba Vanga Predictions: Did The Bulgarian Mystic Predict Petrol-Diesel Price Hike In 2026?

Baba Vanga Predictions: Did The Bulgarian Mystic Predict Petrol-Diesel Price Hike In 2026?

Fuel prices in India were hiked again on May 23, pushing petrol and diesel rates up by nearly ₹5 per litre overall. The increase has sparked fresh online discussions around alleged predictions by Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, with many linking the price surge to her supposed 2026 forecasts. However, the global oil market tensions and fears surrounding possible US military action against Iran are the real reasons behind the rising fuel costs.

Petrol and diesel prices rise again in India as social media links fuel hike to Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions. Photo: AI.
Petrol and diesel prices rise again in India as social media links fuel hike to Baba Vanga’s 2026 predictions. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 15:13 IST

Petrol and diesel prices in India were increased on Saturday, May 23, for the third time in 8 days. The rates were increased by nearly ₹1 per litre each, pushing the total hike to almost ₹5 per litre. The increase in fuel prices has once again triggered online discussions around the alleged prophecies of Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga. Social media is linking the global fuel prices to her supposed predictions for 2026.

Baba Vanga Petrol, Diesel Price Increase Prediction

As the US is mulling to resume the military action against Iran, social media platforms have been flooded with posts claiming Baba Vanga predicted war, economic turmoil and a worldwide fuel crisis. The viral theories have gained traction at a time when rising prices of petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG remain a major concern for households. Many users online are now questioning whether the current situation matches any of Baba Vanga’s alleged forecasts for 2026.

However, there is no verified evidence that Baba Vanga specifically predicted rising petrol, diesel or LPG prices.

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Oil Markets, Not Mysticism

Experts say the real explanation behind rising fuel prices lies in global oil markets rather than prophecy. The Middle East remains one of the world’s largest oil-producing regions, and any escalation involving Iran has the potential to impact global crude oil supplies. Disruptions in conflict zones or key shipping routes can lead to higher international crude prices, which may eventually affect petrol, diesel, CNG and LPG rates in countries including India.

AAP Attacks Centre Over Fuel Price Increase

Meanwhile, the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly criticised the Centre over the repeated increase in fuel prices, calling it a failure to control inflation.

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia targeted the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after petrol, diesel and CNG prices were raised again across the country.

In a post on X, Sisodia said, “In just ten days, you have raised petrol and diesel prices by Rs 5, Modi ji! Do something! How long will you keep distracting the people of the country from your failures by showing reels of toffees and lollipops?”

Also Read: Baba Vanga’s Alien Prediction Just Got Real? NASA’s Latest Discovery Sparks Debate

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Baba Vanga Predictions: Did The Bulgarian Mystic Predict Petrol-Diesel Price Hike In 2026?
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