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Home > Sports News > Toni Kroos To Return Real Madrid As Jose Mourinho’s Assistant Manager? Here is What We Know

Toni Kroos To Return Real Madrid As Jose Mourinho’s Assistant Manager? Here is What We Know

Speculation grows massively as Jose Mourinho reportedly plans to bring club legend Toni Kroos back to Real Madrid as his assistant manager for the upcoming La Liga season.

Toni Kroos to return to Real Madrid as Jose Mourinho's Assistant Manager? Here is What We Know (Image Source: X)
Toni Kroos to return to Real Madrid as Jose Mourinho's Assistant Manager? Here is What We Know (Image Source: X)

Published By: Aviral Shukla
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 14:33 IST

A truly enormous rumour is circulating the football world as we speak concerning German legend Toni Kroos and a sensational move back to Real Madrid in an assistant manager capacity. Since the Portuguese gaffer Jose Mourinho is indeed set to take over from Alvaro Arbeloa as the manager of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, this intriguing story has emerged. Rumours state emphatically that Mourinho is desperately seeking the German maestro as a right-hand man as part of his desire to build a much-needed bridge between the dressing room and the board of directors. As we dig deeper into these increasingly convincing rumours, fans are clearly questioning how these two club legends would really guide the future of the Spanish giants.

The Speculative Masterplan Of Jose Mourinho At Real Madrid

As Mourinho prepares for his eagerly anticipated second reign in charge of Real Madrid, finding the perfect coaching team remains his number one aim. The tactician will be fully aware of the huge internal pressures at the Bernabeu and the nascent political environment that surrounds any club of this size. Several sources suggest transfer speculation has Mourinho heavily eyeing a return of Kroos. A player of unimpeachable knowledge, totally aware of the team’s current cope and the huge pressure from the fan apathy in Madrid, Kroos could be potentially the key to their success.

Why Toni Kroos Is The Perfect Assistant Manager Choice for Jose Mourinho And Real Madrid?

If this deal materialises, Toni Kroos would be the ideal mole for the assistant role. Throughout his illustrious career, he was generally acknowledged as being a tactically astute footballer with tremendous insight into the game and a calm and composed leader on the pitch. Having played with nearly all the current international stars in the dressing room, he is highly respected by the entire squad. In addition, the fantastic relationship he has with the club’s ‘established hierarchy’ makes him the ideal tactical liaison. His full-fledged understanding of both La Liga and the Champions League can massively help Jose Mourinho in the much-needed European domination.

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A Massive Gamble For Club President Florentino Perez

With crucial presidential elections slowly approaching and intense pressure to consistently deliver major trophies, Real Madrid desperately needs a massive winning formula. Perez completely understands that pairing the aggressive winning mentality of Mourinho with the calm tactical genius of Kroos could either create an unstoppable footballing empire or lead to massive internal clashes. While official confirmations are currently pending, this incredible speculative angle has completely captured the imagination of the entire footballing world.

Also Read: Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal and Girlfriend Ines Garcia Steal The Show At Bad Bunny’s Spain Concert

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Toni Kroos To Return Real Madrid As Jose Mourinho’s Assistant Manager? Here is What We Know
Tags: Alvaro ArbeloaAssistant ManagerChampions LeagueCoaching StaffFlorentino PerezFootball Transfer RumorsJose mourinhoLa Ligareal madridToni KroosToni Kroos Real Madrid Return

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Toni Kroos To Return Real Madrid As Jose Mourinho’s Assistant Manager? Here is What We Know

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Toni Kroos To Return Real Madrid As Jose Mourinho’s Assistant Manager? Here is What We Know
Toni Kroos To Return Real Madrid As Jose Mourinho’s Assistant Manager? Here is What We Know
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