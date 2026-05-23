Singapore Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi & Woodlands Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): At present, Singapore is experiencing a unstable tropical climate as residence have been witnessing high humidity levels, cloudiness, thunderstorms, winds blowing from all sides, and rainfalls. Weather experts have pointed out that winds filled with moisture, tropical climate circulation system, and formation of strong rain clouds have been contributing to weather pattern changes in Singapore and neighboring Southeast Asian nations. The regions of Marina Bay, Jurong, Woodlands, Changi, Tampines, and Orchard Road are experiencing warm temperature conditions in the day time, followed by thunderstorms and rainfalls during afternoons and evenings. People in the city have been complaining about humid weather conditions due to the presence of humidity in the atmosphere. Weather experts feel that thunderstorm frequency and rainfalls may become more intense during the next few days and the residence are advised to prepare according to the situation so any mishaps does not happen.

Singapore Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset

Singapore Region Temperature Weather Condition Sunrise Sunset Moonrise Moonset Marina Bay 32°C Humid with thunderstorms likely 06:55 AM 07:08 PM 11:42 PM 10:35 AM Jurong 31°C Cloudy skies and rainfall activity 06:55 AM 07:08 PM 11:42 PM 10:35 AM Woodlands 31°C Gusty winds and humid weather 06:54 AM 07:07 PM 11:41 PM 10:34 AM Changi 30°C Coastal thunderstorms possible 06:55 AM 07:08 PM 11:42 PM 10:35 AM Tampines 31°C Rainfall chances increase 06:55 AM 07:08 PM 11:42 PM 10:35 AM Orchard Road 32°C Warm and sticky weather 06:55 AM 07:08 PM 11:42 PM 10:35 AM

Weather Insight On Singapore Conditions

According to meteorologists, an increase in moisture content from the surrounding sea region and unstable air movements are creating an environment for the development of clouds and thunderstorms in Singapore. Moist wind flowing into Singapore is providing an ideal environment for the occurrence of rainfall, cloudy sky, and lightning in different parts of the country including Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, and Woodlands. The rising level of moisture in the atmosphere is causing humid and uncomfortable conditions due to hot and muggy weather. According to weather experts, increased temperature and high moisture content in the atmosphere cause rapid development of storm clouds during the afternoons and evenings. Coastal winds blowing in from the neighboring sea region further assist in the movement of clouds and increase rainfall in some places. Due to unstable atmospheric conditions, there could be some extreme weather changes like thunderstorms, gusty winds, isolated rain, and cloudy sky in Singapore in the upcoming days. These unstable weather conditions may persist in Singapore along with other parts of Southeast Asia due to continued moisture inflow and atmospheric instability.

How Will Singapore Weather Impact Daily Life?

Sector Affected Expected Impact Road Traffic Slow movement during rainfall Flights Minor weather-related delays possible Daily Life Humidity discomfort increases Outdoor Activities Thunderstorm disruptions likely Coastal Areas Gusty winds and rough weather possible

Authorities have advised the residence to exercise caution during thunder shower and not to go out during high rain.

What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Singapore?

Date Expected Temperature Weather Trend 23 May 2026 26°C – 32°C Thunderstorms and rainfall likely 24 May 2026 26°C – 31°C Cloudy skies continue 25 May 2026 26°C – 31°C Humidity remains high 26 May 2026 25°C – 31°C Frequent showers possible 27 May 2026 25°C – 30°C Gusty winds likely 28 May 2026 25°C – 30°C Thunderstorm activity continues 29 May 2026 25°C – 31°C Cloud cover remains active 30 May 2026 25°C – 31°C Moderate rainfall possible 31 May 2026 25°C – 30°C Humid weather continues 1 June 2026 25°C – 30°C Frequent thunderstorms likely 2 June 2026 25°C – 31°C Rainfall chances remain active 3 June 2026 25°C – 31°C Tropical weather conditions continue 4 June 2026 25°C – 30°C Cloudy skies and showers 5 June 2026 25°C – 30°C Humidity remains high 6 June 2026 25°C – 31°C Thunderstorm activity likely

Singapore will experience humid weather conditions, thunderstorms, cloudy skies, gusty winds, and rainy weather conditions for the next few days due to the activation of tropical weather systems in the region, according to meteorologists. The reason why Singapore will experience all these weather conditions is because of the continuous rise in the level of humidity caused by moisture-filled winds blowing from adjacent seas into the country, according to weather experts. The experts also said that hot temperatures experienced during the day and the atmospheric instability contribute to rapid cloud development in several parts of Singapore like Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, and Woodlands, thus causing thunderstorms, lightning strikes, heavy rainfalls, and gusty winds. People in Singapore are expected to face these weather conditions due to the activation of tropical weather systems. Additionally, meteorologists have mentioned that wind systems blowing along the coast and moisture-rich air may cause sudden weather changes and extreme rains in certain areas within the upcoming days. They advised residents in Singapore to be more careful while experiencing thunderstorms and adhere to weather alerts regularly issued by local authorities.

Also read: US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity