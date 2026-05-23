Singapore Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi & Woodlands Witness Thunderstorms And Heavy Rainfall Activity

Singapore Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): At present, Singapore is experiencing a unstable tropical climate as residence have been witnessing high humidity levels, cloudiness, thunderstorms, winds blowing from all sides, and rainfalls. Weather experts have pointed out that winds filled with moisture, tropical climate circulation system, and formation of strong rain clouds have been contributing to weather pattern changes in Singapore and neighboring Southeast Asian nations. The regions of Marina Bay, Jurong, Woodlands, Changi, Tampines, and Orchard Road are experiencing warm temperature conditions in the day time, followed by thunderstorms and rainfalls during afternoons and evenings. People in the city have been complaining about humid weather conditions due to the presence of humidity in the atmosphere. Weather experts feel that thunderstorm frequency and rainfalls may become more intense during the next few days and the residence are advised to prepare according to the situation so any mishaps does not happen.
Singapore Live Temperature, Sunrise-Sunset & Moonrise-Moonset
|Singapore Region
|Temperature
|Weather Condition
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Moonrise
|Moonset
|Marina Bay
|32°C
|Humid with thunderstorms likely
|06:55 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:42 PM
|10:35 AM
|Jurong
|31°C
|Cloudy skies and rainfall activity
|06:55 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:42 PM
|10:35 AM
|Woodlands
|31°C
|Gusty winds and humid weather
|06:54 AM
|07:07 PM
|11:41 PM
|10:34 AM
|Changi
|30°C
|Coastal thunderstorms possible
|06:55 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:42 PM
|10:35 AM
|Tampines
|31°C
|Rainfall chances increase
|06:55 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:42 PM
|10:35 AM
|Orchard Road
|32°C
|Warm and sticky weather
|06:55 AM
|07:08 PM
|11:42 PM
|10:35 AM
Weather Insight On Singapore Conditions
According to meteorologists, an increase in moisture content from the surrounding sea region and unstable air movements are creating an environment for the development of clouds and thunderstorms in Singapore. Moist wind flowing into Singapore is providing an ideal environment for the occurrence of rainfall, cloudy sky, and lightning in different parts of the country including Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, and Woodlands. The rising level of moisture in the atmosphere is causing humid and uncomfortable conditions due to hot and muggy weather. According to weather experts, increased temperature and high moisture content in the atmosphere cause rapid development of storm clouds during the afternoons and evenings. Coastal winds blowing in from the neighboring sea region further assist in the movement of clouds and increase rainfall in some places. Due to unstable atmospheric conditions, there could be some extreme weather changes like thunderstorms, gusty winds, isolated rain, and cloudy sky in Singapore in the upcoming days. These unstable weather conditions may persist in Singapore along with other parts of Southeast Asia due to continued moisture inflow and atmospheric instability.
How Will Singapore Weather Impact Daily Life?
|Sector Affected
|Expected Impact
|Road Traffic
|Slow movement during rainfall
|Flights
|Minor weather-related delays possible
|Daily Life
|Humidity discomfort increases
|Outdoor Activities
|Thunderstorm disruptions likely
|Coastal Areas
|Gusty winds and rough weather possible
Authorities have advised the residence to exercise caution during thunder shower and not to go out during high rain.
What Is The 15-Day Weather Forecast For Singapore?
|Date
|Expected Temperature
|Weather Trend
|23 May 2026
|26°C – 32°C
|Thunderstorms and rainfall likely
|24 May 2026
|26°C – 31°C
|Cloudy skies continue
|25 May 2026
|26°C – 31°C
|Humidity remains high
|26 May 2026
|25°C – 31°C
|Frequent showers possible
|27 May 2026
|25°C – 30°C
|Gusty winds likely
|28 May 2026
|25°C – 30°C
|Thunderstorm activity continues
|29 May 2026
|25°C – 31°C
|Cloud cover remains active
|30 May 2026
|25°C – 31°C
|Moderate rainfall possible
|31 May 2026
|25°C – 30°C
|Humid weather continues
|1 June 2026
|25°C – 30°C
|Frequent thunderstorms likely
|2 June 2026
|25°C – 31°C
|Rainfall chances remain active
|3 June 2026
|25°C – 31°C
|Tropical weather conditions continue
|4 June 2026
|25°C – 30°C
|Cloudy skies and showers
|5 June 2026
|25°C – 30°C
|Humidity remains high
|6 June 2026
|25°C – 31°C
|Thunderstorm activity likely
Singapore will experience humid weather conditions, thunderstorms, cloudy skies, gusty winds, and rainy weather conditions for the next few days due to the activation of tropical weather systems in the region, according to meteorologists. The reason why Singapore will experience all these weather conditions is because of the continuous rise in the level of humidity caused by moisture-filled winds blowing from adjacent seas into the country, according to weather experts. The experts also said that hot temperatures experienced during the day and the atmospheric instability contribute to rapid cloud development in several parts of Singapore like Marina Bay, Jurong, Changi, and Woodlands, thus causing thunderstorms, lightning strikes, heavy rainfalls, and gusty winds. People in Singapore are expected to face these weather conditions due to the activation of tropical weather systems. Additionally, meteorologists have mentioned that wind systems blowing along the coast and moisture-rich air may cause sudden weather changes and extreme rains in certain areas within the upcoming days. They advised residents in Singapore to be more careful while experiencing thunderstorms and adhere to weather alerts regularly issued by local authorities.
Also read: US Weather Forecast Today (23 May 2026): New York, California, Texas & Florida Witness Heatwaves, Thunderstorms And Rainfall Activity
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