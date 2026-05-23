GAT-B and BET 2026 Provisional Answer Keys Released by NTA; Know How to Challenge Responses, Fee Details and Last Date

The National Testing Agency has shared the provisional answer keys of GAT-B and BET 2026. The agency has, in addition to the answer keys, also uploaded question papers and recorded responses of candidates who appeared for the entrance examination.

Candidates can now log on to the official GAT-B and BET portal and contest the provisional answer keys against the recommended deadline. The objection window has opened on May 23 and will remain functional till 24th May 2026. The computer-based entrance examinations were conducted on 17th May in several cities across the country.

Where can the candidates find the GAT-B and BET 2026 answer keys

Candidates can view the provisional answer keys in the official examination portal. The applicants, after logging onto the portal with their application credentials, can access the question papers, recorded responses and provisional answer keys.

The provisional answer key release provides the candidates to evaluate their responses against the recorded answer key and assess their potential scores before the announcement of results. NTA has shared that a total of 26,662 candidates appeared for the GAT-B and BET 2026 entrance examinations, which were conducted in 54 cities with a total of 79 exam centres.

How can the candidates file challenge against GAT-B and BET answer key

Candidates recognising any inconsistency in the provisional answer key must submit an objection through the official portal. While filing an objection, the candidates must attach proper documents against the selected question or option ID.

NTA has directed the candidates to submit the supporting evidence in a single PDF file with no more than 500 KB. After finalising the objection forms, the candidates must cross-verify the answers and subsequently complete the payment process to complete the objection process.

The agency has stated that candidates filing objections through an offline mode shall be considered non-relevant and will not be acceptable for review. Candidates should cross-check all claims before proceeding for payment, as none of the claims can be altered after success.

What is the GAT-B and BET 2026 objection fee

NTA has now levied a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/question to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Online payment can be made through debit card, credit card, net banking or UPI. The objection window is active until May 24, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Candidates have been informed that any challenges filed after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances. To avoid any technical glitches during the last few minutes, candidates are advised to complete all necessary steps well before the clock runs out.

What happens after the answer key challenge process

NTA says all the challenges will be validated by subject experts. If any of the objections are found correct, the answer key will be revised. The revised answer key will be uniformly issued to all the candidates in the final results. NTA also said that candidates will not be individually notified that a particular challenge has been accepted or rejected. The final answer key and result dates have not been announced yet. However, students are advised to keep checking the official website for updates of scorecards and merit list.

What is the significance of GAT-B and BET examinations

The GAT-B exam is held for admission to postgraduate biotechnology programmes of participating institutions, whereas the BET is organised to check the eligibility for the DBT Junior Research Fellowship. Both are of great importance for the candidates for higher education and research opportunities in biotechnology and related fields. On the release of the provisional answer key, students have the option to check and object to their performance before the proclamation of the final result.

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