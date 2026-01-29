LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Amid Market Volatility And Gold Back At Record Levels, Is Baba Vanga’s 2026 Prediction For Precious Metal Coming Closer To Reality?

Gold and silver prices have surged again after a brief dip, pushing gold in India close to record highs. While investors cheer strong returns, rising prices worry jewellery buyers.

Baba Vanga Prediction for 2026 (AI-Generated Image)
Baba Vanga Prediction for 2026 (AI-Generated Image)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: January 29, 2026 20:32:49 IST

Gold and silver prices just shot up again, both in India and worldwide, after last week’s sudden dip. The jump over the past couple of months caught a lot of people off guard.

Gold Prices Surge Again

Some rushed to sell when prices fell, but honestly, quite a few folks I know did the opposite they bought more during the slump, and they’re already seeing solid profits.

Right now, gold in India sits at about ₹1.69 lakh for 10 grams. That’s one of the highest prices we’ve ever seen. If you’ve been holding gold for a while, you’re probably happy with the returns; gold’s doing its job as a haven.

But there’s another side to it. These high prices are putting real pressure on families, especially those shopping for wedding or festive jewellery. People are asking: Have gold prices gone too high, too fast? Will there be a correction?

Baba Vanga’s 2026 Prediction Sparks Buzz

There’s a whole mix of reasons behind these price swings. Some buyers lean on analyst advice to keep their investments safe, while others turn to predictions, like those from the Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga hoping for an edge. With gold back at record highs, talk about Baba Vanga’s 2026 prediction is everywhere.

Supposedly, she foresaw a major global financial crisis in 2026, something that could shake up banks and drive even more interest in gold. Social media is full of posts claiming she predicted economic chaos, and that’s making people nervous. More folks are thinking about gold as a safe bet.

Some rumours go further, saying gold prices could jump another 25 to 40 percent. If that happens, we could see gold hit anywhere from ₹2.11 lakh to ₹2.43 lakh per 10 grams.

Experts say not to get too carried away. Gold prices depend on a ton of things: global interest rates, inflation, and geopolitics. Big drops can happen once the dust settles after a crisis. So while gold looks strong right now, nothing’s guaranteed. 

First published on: Jan 29, 2026 8:32 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: baba vangagold price prediction 2026latest viral news

