The women of Afghanistan face severe health risks because basic dental pain and common infections have become life-threatening medical emergencies.

The current plan combines extreme gender division with complete female exclusion from public spaces to create a dangerous situation that results in a “healthcare vacuum.”

The Taliban government establishes its laws to lead to the death of women because it allows only female doctors to treat female patients while it prohibits women from attending universities and medical schools. The viral crisis affects policies because it results in the visible removal of women who support human existence from public view.

Medical Care Crisis for Afghan Women

The healthcare system of 2026 shows deserted clinics together with soundless waiting areas. The regime has closed all medical schools which used to educate female students, which has created a shortage of new doctors and dentists and nurses.

If you are a woman in Afghanistan with a toothache, you can’t get treated.

Because women are denied the right to education, they cannot become dentists and male dentists are not allowed to treat female patients.

Currently, only a limited number of women dentists remain, and… pic.twitter.com/bne1zpz7Me — WDI.Afghanistan (@WDIAfghanistan1) January 27, 2026







The healthcare system now faces a critical shortage of female workers because the existing staff members have reached retirement age while others have chosen to leave the country, which has resulted in all rural areas and urban areas losing their only authorized healthcare provider for female patients.

A woman who cannot visit a male doctor because no female doctor is available faces two options: she must either endure her suffering or endure the violent punishment of the “morality” police for seeking “unauthorized” medical treatment. The state has established a medical desert, which operates as a death sentence because there are no female medical providers.

When Being a Woman Becomes a Health Risk

The prohibition against women moving freely and acquiring knowledge functions as a mechanism to erase women from society. The state has created biological weapons against women by making their home confinement dependent on male guardianship while prohibiting their right to education.

The people who try to evade these restrictions face the threat of stoning and public lashings which serve as the system’s enforcement mechanism. In this original format of gender apartheid, a woman’s body is treated as a site of “corruption” rather than a life to be saved.

The result creates a social order that permits women to exist but treats them as legal nonentities who lack the right to receive essential medical treatment and maternal support.

Also Read: ‘We Are Prepared to Use Force’: Marco Rubio Warns Venezuela, Signals Possible Military Action if Acting President Defies US Demands