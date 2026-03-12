‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt babar azam Iran US War HCL British Airways pilot dubai airport blast Abu Dhabi news commercial LPG shortage India bharat Progress Report atlassian hardik pandya duabi uae iran israel war news live Dubai iran war Iran news assasination attempt
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

Pakistan and Afghanistan have exchanged airstrikes and claims of casualties along the Durand Line in February.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (IMAGE: X)
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Kamal Kumar
Published: March 12, 2026 17:12:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

India on Thursday dismissed Pakistan’s allegations that New Delhi was fuelling tensions with Afghanistan, describing the claims as “baseless” and accusing Islamabad of deflecting blame for its own actions.

At the weekly media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal rejected the accusations, saying Pakistan’s long record of state-sponsored terrorism undermines the credibility of its claims.

“On Pakistan, about the statement that they had made. So, on that, I would like to say that we reject such baseless allegations. It has become second nature for Pakistan to blame India for its misdeeds. As a state sponsor of terrorism for decades, Pakistan has zero credibility when it comes to cross-border terrorism; no amount of storytelling is going to alter this reality, nor is anyone fooled by Pakistan’s assumed victimhood,” he said.

You Might Be Interested In

Pakistan and Afghanistan have exchanged airstrikes and claims of casualties along the Durand Line in February. Pakistan launched air strikes on Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul, and other cities, as clashes escalate along the two countries’ shared border.

On February 27, Pakistan launched airstrikes targeting Kabul and other Afghan cities. Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, declared an “open war,” stating that Pakistan’s “cup of patience has overflowed.” 

He accused the Taliban of harbouring global terrorists and exporting militancy.
The Afghan Ministry of National Defence claimed that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations along the Durand Line on February 26.

The Durand Line dispute and the Taliban’s return to power in 2021 have fueled tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, with frequent clashes reported.

In particular, Pakistan wants the Taliban to rein in armed groups such as the Pakistan Taliban, known by its acronym TTP, which it says Afghanistan is harbouring. 

The TTP emerged in Pakistan in 2007 and is separate from the Taliban in Afghanistan, but shares deep ideological, social and linguistic ties with the group, as per Al Jazeera.

Armed attacks in Pakistan by the TTP and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), which operates in the resource-rich Balochistan province, have surged in recent years. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, which border Afghanistan, have borne the brunt of the violence.

India strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes in Afghan territory, specifically noting the civilian casualties (including women and children) during Ramadan and reiterated its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Official Spokesperson’s response regarding Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan had read, “India strongly condemns Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghan territory that have resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children, during the holy month of Ramadan. It is another attempt by Pakistan to externalise its internal failures. India reiterates its support for Afghanistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.”

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has urged both sides to adhere to international law, according to a statement delivered by his spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 5:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

British Airways Pilot Arrested For Secretly Filming Sex With 16 Women, Victim’s Laptop Reveals Shocking Truth

Strait Of Hormuz Blocked: Can Saudi & UAE Pipelines Replace This Crucial Oil Route? Check All Alternate Routes

Kuwait Airport Bombed: After Blasts in Dubai, Drone Strike Hits KWI Amid Iran-US-Israel War; Authorities Say No Major Damage, Check If Flights Are Operating

Dubai Explosions: Loud Blasts Rock Al Bada In Downtown District Near Burj Khalifa, Bangs Reported A Day After Drone Attack At Dubai International Airport

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026- Bad News For RCB Fans! Josh Hazlewood Doubtful For New Season: Report

Best Stock Market Institute in India: Why Trendy Traders Academy Is the Top Choice for Traders

‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

“Are You Serious”: Sandeep Patil Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Reacted to Being Told About Replacement Plans – WATCH

Royal Enfield To Launch Its First Electric Bike ‘Flying Flea C6’ With Retro Inspired Design, Belt Drive System, And Magnesium Finned Battery Casing—Check Launch Timeline

Shocking Twist In 19-Minute-34-Second Viral MMS: Are You Searching For Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali’s Season 2 Clip? Wait And Think Twice Or You Could End Up In Jail

NEET UG 2026 Application Correction Window Open, Check Steps To Edit Form

BAN vs PAK | ‘Goli Unhe Maarni Chahiye…’: Basit Ali Thrashes Pakistan Team Management After Thumping Defeat Against Bangladesh

Poco Launches C85x 5G With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Unisoc Chipset And 6,300mAh Battery At Just Rs…

How India-Bound Oil Tanker Slipped Through The High-Risk Strait Of Hormuz During Iran-US-Israel War, Ship Went ‘Dark’ to Avoid Detection

‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan
‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan
‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan
‘Pakistan’s Nature Is To Blame India’: MEA Rejects Islamabad’s Allegations Of Actively Aggravating Skirmishes With Afghanistan

QUICK LINKS