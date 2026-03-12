LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor atlassian hardik pandya Dubai iran war Delhi fire Bollywood DUBAI 18 carat gold price Iran news Abu Dhabi news Bengaluru fuel price global cyberattack news donald trump Maya Kibbel assasination attempt Creek Harbor
LIVE TV
Home > World > Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

Israel Attacks North Korea Embassy: Claims circulating on social media suggest that Kim Jong Un warned that Israel had made a “huge mistake” after allegedly launching a missile strike on North Korea’s embassy in Tehran amid the ongoing Iran war.

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Photo: Reuters Photo via ANI
Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Photo: Reuters Photo via ANI

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 12, 2026 12:50:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

Israel Attacks North Korea Embassy: Claims circulating on social media suggest that Kim Jong Un warned that Israel had made a “huge mistake” after allegedly launching a missile strike on North Korea’s embassy in Tehran amid the ongoing Iran war. 

The viral posts quickly spread across platforms like X, with users claiming that the North Korean leader issued a strong warning following the supposed attack.

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy?

Rumours about Kim Jong Un’s alleged statement emerged after unverified claims on social media suggested that Israel had struck the North Korean embassy in Tehran. 

You Might Be Interested In

The speculation surfaced amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The tensions escalated after joint US-Israeli strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, pushing the three nations into a deeper confrontation. 

Since then, both Israel and Iran have carried out retaliatory strikes, targeting key sites including energy infrastructure. 

Israel Attack North Korea Embassy: True or False 

There have been no confirmed reports that the North Korean embassy in Tehran was targeted. The social media claims about an alleged Israeli strike and the statement attributed to Kim Jong Un were also fact-checked by AI Chatbot Grok. 

Grok described the claim as an “unverified rumour,” noting that while posts online alleged Israel had struck or damaged the North Korean embassy in Tehran and triggered reaction quotes attributed to Kim Jong Un, there has been no confirmation from major outlets such as Reuters, NK News, or North Korea’s state media KCNA. 

The chatbot further noted that North Korea had indeed condemned the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran as “illegal aggression” and expressed support for Iran’s new leadership. 

However, it emphasized that no official statement was made regarding any attack on its embassy, suggesting the viral claims are likely misinformation circulating amid the ongoing conflict. 

Why North Korea Supports Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

North Korea has reportedly voiced support for Iran’s selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new leader while strongly criticizing the United States and Israel over the ongoing conflict. 

According to AL Jazeera, citing North Korea’s state news agency KCNA, a spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry said, “Regarding the recent official announcement that the Iranian Assembly of Experts has elected a new leader of the Islamic Revolution, we respect the right and choice of the Iranian people to elect their Supreme Leader.” 

The statement also condemned the United States and Israel, accusing them of carrying out an unlawful military attack on Iran that threatens regional peace and security and contributes to growing instability in the international landscape. 
Also Read: Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf 

First published on: Mar 12, 2026 12:30 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: duabi uae iran israel war news livedubai war latest newsiran israel war news updatesIsrael Attack North Korea EmbassyIsrael Attack on North Korea EmbassyNorth Korea EmbassyNorth Korea Embassy tehran

RELATED News

Iran Escalates War: Indian National Killed As Explosive Boats Strike Oil Tankers Safesea Vishnu, Zefyros Near Basra In Persian Gulf

Did Iranian Missile Bypass US Patriot, THAAD in UAE? Viral Video by Chinese Sailors Sparks Big Questions

Iran-Linked Hackers Hit US Medical Giant Stryker: Handala Claims 50TB Massive Cyberattack, Calls It ‘New Chapter in Cyber Warfare’

India Among 16 Trading Partners In New US Trade Investigation, Donald Trump Orders ‘Section 301’ Probe – New Tariffs On Indian Goods Coming Next?

Creek Harbor Tower In UAE Attacked By Iran After Tehran Hit Dubai International Airport, IRGC Expanding Attacks Across The Gulf

LATEST NEWS

UPSC CMS 2026 Notification Out, Check Eligibility And Apply Online At upsconline.nic.in

Hardik Pandya Faces Legal Trouble Over Alleged Disrespect To Indian Flag After T20 World Cup 2026 Win

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

MS Dhoni Gets Clean Chit From BCCI in Conflict of Interest Complaint Ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: RCB Still Not Allowed To Play At Chinnaswamy? Government Approval Scheduled For March 13

Satyam Fashion Institute Noida Presents “Satyam’s Triptych 2026” Celebrating Design Excellence on International Women’s Day

Actor Hari Murali Found Dead At Home; Sudden Passing Leaves Fans Heartbroken, Questions Rise Over The Tragic Incident

Funky OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vishwak Sen And Kayadu Lohar’s Romantic Comedy Online

Fire At India-Israel Drone Factory In Delhi? Government Breaks Silence On Viral Claim

‘Don’t Like To Stay In Shit’: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Why She Left Bollywood At Her Career Peak, Opens Up On Hollywood Journey

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War
Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War
Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War
Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

QUICK LINKS