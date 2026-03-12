Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy in Tehran? Truth Behind Viral Kim Jong Un ‘Huge Mistake’ Warning on Missile Strike Amid Iran War

Israel Attacks North Korea Embassy: Claims circulating on social media suggest that Kim Jong Un warned that Israel had made a “huge mistake” after allegedly launching a missile strike on North Korea’s embassy in Tehran amid the ongoing Iran war.

The viral posts quickly spread across platforms like X, with users claiming that the North Korean leader issued a strong warning following the supposed attack.

Did Israel Strike North Korea’s Embassy?

Rumours about Kim Jong Un’s alleged statement emerged after unverified claims on social media suggested that Israel had struck the North Korean embassy in Tehran.

The speculation surfaced amid the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The tensions escalated after joint US-Israeli strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, pushing the three nations into a deeper confrontation.

Since then, both Israel and Iran have carried out retaliatory strikes, targeting key sites including energy infrastructure.

Israel Attack North Korea Embassy: True or False

There have been no confirmed reports that the North Korean embassy in Tehran was targeted. The social media claims about an alleged Israeli strike and the statement attributed to Kim Jong Un were also fact-checked by AI Chatbot Grok.

Grok described the claim as an “unverified rumour,” noting that while posts online alleged Israel had struck or damaged the North Korean embassy in Tehran and triggered reaction quotes attributed to Kim Jong Un, there has been no confirmation from major outlets such as Reuters, NK News, or North Korea’s state media KCNA.

The chatbot further noted that North Korea had indeed condemned the recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran as “illegal aggression” and expressed support for Iran’s new leadership.

However, it emphasized that no official statement was made regarding any attack on its embassy, suggesting the viral claims are likely misinformation circulating amid the ongoing conflict.

Why North Korea Supports Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

North Korea has reportedly voiced support for Iran’s selection of Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new leader while strongly criticizing the United States and Israel over the ongoing conflict.

According to AL Jazeera, citing North Korea’s state news agency KCNA, a spokesperson for the country’s foreign ministry said, “Regarding the recent official announcement that the Iranian Assembly of Experts has elected a new leader of the Islamic Revolution, we respect the right and choice of the Iranian people to elect their Supreme Leader.”

The statement also condemned the United States and Israel, accusing them of carrying out an unlawful military attack on Iran that threatens regional peace and security and contributes to growing instability in the international landscape.

