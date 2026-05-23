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Home > India News > Cockroach Janta Party Website Taken Down After Instagram Drama, Founder Says ‘Cockroaches Never Die’

Cockroach Janta Party Website Taken Down After Instagram Drama, Founder Says ‘Cockroaches Never Die’

Abhijeet Dipke alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party website was taken down days after the movement went viral online.

Cockroach janta party website reportedly taken down (Images: X/ abhijeet_dipke)
Cockroach janta party website reportedly taken down (Images: X/ abhijeet_dipke)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-23 14:48 IST

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the rapidly growing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Friday alleged that the movement’s official website had been taken down just days after the satirical political outfit exploded across Indian social media platforms. Dipke also claimed that his personal Instagram account had been hacked and that the party’s backup Instagram page was briefly suspended before being restored hours later. The Cockroach Janta Party, which began as an internet satire movement inspired by youth frustration over unemployment and exam controversies, has now become one of the country’s biggest online political phenomena with millions of followers and supporters engaging daily.

Founder alleges website takedown after explosive online rise

Posting on X, Abhijeet Dipke claimed that the official Cockroach Janta Party website had suddenly gone offline. “The government has taken down our iconic website – http://cockroachjantaparty.org,” Dipke wrote.

He further claimed that the platform had already attracted massive public participation in just a few days. “10 Lakh cockroaches had signed up on our website has members. 6 Lakh cockroaches had signed a petition to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.”

Dipke also questioned why authorities were allegedly targeting the movement. “Why is the government so scared of cockroaches? But this dictatorial behaviour is opening the eyes of India’s youth. Our only crime is we were demanding a better future for ourselves.” Ending the post with a dramatic message, he added, “But you can’t get rid of us that easily. We’re working on a new home right now. Cockroaches never die.”

Instagram hacking claims add to controversy around movement

Apart from the website issue, Dipke also alleged that his personal Instagram account had been hacked. According to him, he no longer had access to the account, which sparked concern among supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party online. He further claimed that the party’s backup Instagram account was also briefly removed before returning online after a few hours, as per reports. 

The sudden developments have intensified debate on social media, especially among young users who have helped the Cockroach Janta Party trend continuously over the past week through memes, satire and political commentary. The movement has gained popularity mainly among Gen Z users angry over unemployment, exam paper leaks, political accountability and issues such as the NEET controversy.

From satire campaign to India’s fastest-growing online political movement

What started as a satirical internet campaign has now become one of India’s fastest-growing digital political movements. The Cockroach Janta Party recently crossed the BJP in Instagram followers and later even overtook the Congress to become the most-followed political outfit on the platform within days of its launch.

Reports say that the movement describes itself with the slogan “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy” and calls itself “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth”. Its manifesto mixes humour with serious political demands, including electoral reforms, women’s reservation, institutional accountability and action against examination irregularities.

Political reactions and origins of the viral Cockroach Janta Party

As per reports, the Cockroach Janta Party was founded by Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston-based former social media campaign worker who earlier worked with the Aam Aadmi Party during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. The movement emerged after Chief Justice of India Surya Kant was accused online of comparing unemployed youths and activists to “cockroaches” and “parasites”. Though the Chief Justice later clarified that his remarks were misquoted, the controversy quickly turned into a viral online movement.

At the same time, the Cockroach Janta Party has also faced criticism and allegations online. BJP supporters have called the movement a possible “threat to national security”, while some social media users alleged links with Pakistan’s ISI and opposition backing. Meanwhile, several opposition leaders, activists and public figures have openly interacted with or supported the movement, making the Cockroach Janta Party one of the most talked-about political phenomena on Indian social media right now.

Also Read: What Is The Oggy Janata Party? Viral Political Parody Takes Aim At Cockroach Janata Party And Alleged AAP Links    

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Cockroach Janta Party Website Taken Down After Instagram Drama, Founder Says ‘Cockroaches Never Die’
Tags: Abhijeet DipkeCockroach Janta PartyCockroach Janta Party blockedCockroach Janta Party hacked

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Cockroach Janta Party Website Taken Down After Instagram Drama, Founder Says ‘Cockroaches Never Die’

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Cockroach Janta Party Website Taken Down After Instagram Drama, Founder Says ‘Cockroaches Never Die’
Cockroach Janta Party Website Taken Down After Instagram Drama, Founder Says ‘Cockroaches Never Die’
Cockroach Janta Party Website Taken Down After Instagram Drama, Founder Says ‘Cockroaches Never Die’
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