Baba Vanga's Alien Prediction Just Got Real? NASA's Latest Discovery Sparks Debate

Baba Vanga’s Alien Prediction Just Got Real? NASA’s Latest Discovery Sparks Debate

Known for her mysterious prophecies, Baba Vanga had reportedly predicted several major global events for 2026, including rising gold prices, civil unrest, economic struggles, a worldwide cash crisis, and even an encounter with aliens.

Published: November 6, 2025 04:40:52 IST

Baba Vanga’s Alien Prediction Just Got Real? NASA’s Latest Discovery Sparks Debate

As 2025 nears its end, the name of Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga is once again in the spotlight. Known for her mysterious prophecies, Baba Vanga had reportedly predicted several major global events for 2026, including rising gold prices, civil unrest, economic struggles, a worldwide cash crisis, and even an encounter with aliens.

Now, a recent revelation from NASA has reignited interest in her predictions. According to new reports, scientists have discovered a strange interstellar object named 3I/ATLAS that has left researchers puzzled for months. Unlike any celestial body seen before, the object has shown signs that some experts believe could point to alien technology.

A Harvard astrophysicist has even claimed that 3I/ATLAS might not be a naturally occurring object at all, but rather an artificial spacecraft. The mysterious object is said to be roughly the size of Manhattan and estimated to weigh nearly 33 billion tons.

What has astonished scientists further is that 3I/ATLAS appears to emit nickel tetracarbonyl, a chemical compound that has never been detected in any comet or asteroid before. Normally, comets develop a tail of light trailing behind them, but this object glows in the forward direction, as if light is being projected from its front.

NASA confirmed that 3I/ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth on December 19. However, the agency has assured the public that there is no danger, as the object will remain at a safe distance of about 240 million kilometers from our planet.

The discovery has sparked widespread curiosity and speculation online. Many people are drawing connections between this event and Baba Vanga’s prophecy about alien encounters in 2026. Whether the prediction turns out to be true or not, the mysterious object 3I/ATLAS has certainly revived global fascination with one of the world’s most talked-about mystics.

First published on: Nov 6, 2025 4:40 AM IST
