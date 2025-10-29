LIVE TV
Home > World > Baba Vanga’s Chilling Prediction For 2026 Sparks Major Concern, List Includes War In East, Alien Contact And…

As 2026 approaches, a new wave of Baba Vanga's supposed forecasts is grabbing attention once again. Reports claim she warned of a major war beginning in the East.

Representational image

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 29, 2025 16:47:37 IST

The name Baba Vanga continues to stir curiosity even these days. Known as the “Nostradamus of the Balkans,” the blind Bulgarian mystic’s prophecies have fascinated millions for years. Though she passed away in 1996, her predictions still resurface regularly, especially when they seem to align with global events.

As 2026 approaches, a new wave of Baba Vanga’s supposed forecasts is grabbing attention once again. Reports claim she warned of a major war beginning in the East, devastating natural disasters, uncontrollable artificial intelligence, and even contact with alien life. 

One of the most discussed predictions for 2026 is a global war that starts in the East and leads to the “destruction” of the West. Some believe Baba Vanga was referring to a large-scale conflict that could shift global power forever. Others think it might symbolise political and economic changes. She also reportedly predicted the rise of a powerful Russian leader who would become known as the “Lord of the World.”

Another prophecy warns of massive natural disasters, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, and extreme weather destroying nearly a tenth of the world’s land. With climate change already worsening storms, floods, and heatwaves, her words feel eerily familiar to what scientists are now warning.

Baba Vanga also allegedly foresaw a future where artificial intelligence grows beyond human control. According to reports, she predicted that AI would start making critical decisions. 

Perhaps the most surprising claim is that humans will make contact with alien life in 2026. Some versions of her prophecy speak of a large spacecraft arriving on Earth.

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 4:47 PM IST
