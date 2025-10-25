LIVE TV
Baba Vanga's 2026 Gold Prophecy: Will The 'Yellow Metal' Set To Soar?

Gold, long considered a symbol of financial security, has recently grabbed attention in India as prices surged to 1 lakh per 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: October 25, 2025 15:24:44 IST

Baba Vanga's 2026 Gold Prophecy: Will The 'Yellow Metal' Set To Soar?

Gold, long considered a symbol of financial security, has recently grabbed attention in India as prices surged to 1 lakh per 10 grams on the Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX).

This milestone has spurred interest among both investors and consumers, reaffirming the metal’s enduring appeal in a country with deep-rooted gold traditions.

Experts cite multiple global factors behind the surge. Trade tensions, inflation, currency fluctuations, and fears of slowing economic growth are driving investors toward safe-haven assets like gold. Rising tariffs and global market instability have further heightened demand, pushing prices upward.

Baba Vanga’s Prediction And Possible Market Shifts

Attention is now turning to what might happen in 2026. Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga is being cited for predictions suggesting a major global financial disturbance, which could, in turn, boost gold prices. Interpreters of her prophecies foresee a potential “cash-crush” scenario—a banking or liquidity crisis that could disrupt traditional financial systems.

Historically, gold has performed strongly during such crises, often rising 20%–50%. Analysts estimate that if a crisis occurs in 2026, gold prices in India could rise 25%–40%, potentially reaching 1,62,500 to 1,82,000 per 10 grams by Diwali (October–November), setting a new record.

What Investors And Consumers Should Know?

For investors, gold continues to serve as a strategic hedge against uncertainty. For everyday consumers, the predicted rise in prices may affect purchasing habits, gifting traditions, and long-term savings strategies.

However, experts caution that these predictions mix mystical interpretations with market speculation. Decisions should be based on economic fundamentals, inflation data, and geopolitical conditions rather than prophecies alone.

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 2:17 PM IST
Baba Vanga's 2026 Gold Prophecy: Will The 'Yellow Metal' Set To Soar?

QUICK LINKS