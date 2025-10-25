Australian Women Cricketers Molested In Indore, Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, two Australian women cricketers participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup were stalked, and one of them was allegedly molested by a man on a motorcycle.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning in the Khajrana Road area, according to police officials.

Furthermore, the Authorities confirmed that the accused, identified as Akil Khan, was arrested on Friday after swift action by local police.

According to the sources, “Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case,” said Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi.

Accused Traced Through Motorcycle Number

According to police, the 2 players had left their hotel and were walking to a nearby café when a man on a motorcycle began following them. The suspect allegedly touched one of the players inappropriately before speeding away.

A bystander who witnessed the incident managed to note down the motorcycle’s registration number, which became a crucial lead in tracking down the accused. Using the number, police quickly identified and arrested Khan within a day of the crime.

“The prompt response was possible because of the detailed eyewitness information,” an official said.

Police File FIR, Tighten Security For Teams

Following the complaint, the players immediately contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers to ensure their safety and arranged a vehicle to take them back.

Upon receiving the report, Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the players, recorded their statements, and ensured that a First Information Report (FIR) was filed at the MIG police station.

The case has been registered under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials assured that security around the participating women’s teams has been intensified in the wake of the incident to prevent any recurrence.

ALSO READ: Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Slams RJD Over Muslim Representation Ahead Of Bihar Polls