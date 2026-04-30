Trailer of Gujarati Film Vaanki Chuki Love Story Garners Strong Response

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 30: Gujarati cinema is set to welcome a new romantic entertainer with the release of renowned director Dhwani Gautam’s much-awaited film Vaanki Chuki Love Story on May 8. The film’s official trailer has already garnered a strong response across social media platforms.

The film revolves around the lives of today’s youth and their relationships. It follows the journey of a young man trying to move on from his past and begin a new chapter in life, only to find himself facing unexpected twists when his former partner re-enters his life, creating a series of unexpected situations.

Vaanki Chuki Love Story features powerful performances by Puja Joshi, Parikshit Tamaliya, Bhavin Bhanushali, Shekhar Shukla, Hemang Dave, Chetan Dahiya, Miloni Jhonsa, and veteran actor Dharmesh Vyas. The film has been shot across the scenic landscapes of Kutch, including the White Rann of Kutch, and features visually rich wedding sequences along with a melodious soundtrack that adds to its appeal.

Speaking about the film, director Dhwani Gautam said, “This is not just a love story, but a reflection of the twists and turns that define modern relationships. We have crafted this film with great care, and we are thrilled by the love the trailer has received so far.”

Produced by Nitin Bhanushali, the film has been created keeping younger audiences in mind. The romantic chemistry and emotional conflicts showcased in the trailer have already generated strong interest among viewers.

Get ready for a love story that may be full of twists and turns, but is sure to strike an emotional chord. Blending romance, family drama, and suspense, Vaanki Chuki Love Story releases in theatres on May 8.