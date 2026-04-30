LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond BSE India IPL 2026 jammu kashmir map OnePlus chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Crime news india Lorna Hajdini Bangalore weather today Epstein Diamond
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-04-30 14:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

New Delhi [India], April 30: A remarkable moment unfolded recently when renowned celebrity astrologer Ajay Joshi stepped into the iconic house of Bigg Boss and met none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Known for hosting the show with unmatched charisma, Salman Khan welcomed Ajay Joshi for a special interaction that blended entertainment with spiritual insight.

Ajay Joshi Takes Astrology into a New Era

Ajay Joshi, founder of Sudarshan Astrology, is redefining how astrology is perceived in today’s fast-paced world. By combining traditional Vedic knowledge with modern platforms and a digital-first approach, he has successfully connected with over a million clients across various channels. His appearance on a mainstream show like Bigg Boss reflects how astrology is no longer confined to rituals; it is now entering pop culture, influencing audiences in a fresh and relatable way.

You Might Be Interested In

A Star-Studded Interaction with Salman Khan

The highlight of the visit was undoubtedly the meeting with Salman Khan. The conversation between the two personalities was both engaging and insightful. Ajay Joshi shared astrological perspectives, while Salman Khan added his signature humor and charm, making it a memorable exchange. Their interaction created a perfect balance of entertainment and spirituality, something rarely seen on television.

Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

Astrology Meets Entertainment

Ajay Joshi’s appearance showcased how astrology can seamlessly blend with mainstream entertainment. He offered glimpses into contestants’ personalities, possible future outcomes, and cosmic influences affecting their journey inside the house. This fusion captivated audiences and added a fresh dimension to the show.

A Milestone Moment for Sudarshan Astrology

This visit marked a significant milestone in Ajay Joshi’s journey as a celebrity astrologer. From building a strong client base to now appearing on one of India’s biggest reality shows, his growth reflects dedication and trust. The moment not only elevated his personal brand but also highlighted the rising influence of astrology in modern entertainment culture.

This unforgettable meeting inside the Bigg Boss house stands as a testament to Ajay Joshi’s growing prominence, bridging the gap between ancient wisdom and contemporary fame.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Vedanta Demerger Explained: Stock Falls 63% On Ex-Date — Record Date, Key Timelines And What Investors Will Receive

Weather Update Today (30 April, 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Tempurature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

OnePlus Realme Merger: Chinese Smartphone Makers To Come Together Under New Strategy—What It Means For India And Global Markets

Waaree Energies Share Price Today: Stock Falls 10% After Q4 Margin Miss Despite Strong Revenue Growth

FundedFirm: Building Global Trust While Delivering Over 20 Million in Trader Payouts

LATEST NEWS

Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

Sambhavna Seth Announces First Pregnancy Via Surrogacy After A 10-Year Struggle; ‘Coming Soon’ Post Sparks Emotional Celebration

Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Latest Updates, Date, Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

Cancer Love Horoscope Today (30 April 2026): Love, Romance, Career, Money & Finance Zodic Predictions Revealed

Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming and Channel Details: When And Where to Watch?

‘Pray For Us’: Sonali Kulkarni Stranded For 5 Hours In Massive Traffic Jam At Mankhurd While Travelling From Mumbai To Pune; Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening

What Happened At Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 Today? Passengers Raise Slogans Against SpiceJet Amid Delays — Watch Video

Donald Trump Planning To Resume Iran War? US Reviewing ‘Short & Powerful’ Strike, Strait of Hormuz Seizure Plan On Table

Who Is Ayyuba? African Student’s Hindi Campaign Video At AMU Promising ‘Tea, AC, Metro, Swimming Pool’ Goes Viral, Wins Internet With Humour And Unique Style | WATCH

Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House
Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House
Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House
Celebrity Astrologer Ajay Joshi Meets Salman Khan Inside Bigg Boss House

QUICK LINKS