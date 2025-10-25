Bihar Elections 2025: Chirag Paswan Slams RJD Over Muslim Representation Ahead Of Bihar Polls

RJD Blasted By Chirag Paswan For Muslim Representation

Ahead of the next assembly elections, Chirag Paswan, the leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), has taken a strong stance against the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), claiming that it is failing to provide Muslims in Bihar with adequate political representation.

Chirag Paswan emphasized that, in spite of assurances, the community is still not given genuine leadership positions but is instead being treated as a voting bloc. He brought up the 2005 elections, pointing out that his late father, Ram Vilas Paswan, had given up his own party to back a Muslim chief minister, but the decision had been disregarded. Paswan’s critique serves as a reminder that voices should be respected in politics, not just heard.

Reference To 2005 Bihar Assembly Elections

In a post on X, Paswan referred to the 2005 elections, saying his father and LJP founder, the late Ram Vilas Paswan, “sacrificed even his own party to make a Muslim Chief Minister,” but the RJD did not support the move. He alleged that RJD remains unwilling to give Muslims a fair share in power. Paswan added, “If you remain a bonded vote bank, how will you get respect and participation?”

2005 में मेरे नेता मेरे पिता स्व. रामविलास पासवान जी ने मुस्लिम मुख्यमंत्री बनाने के लिए अपनी पार्टी तक कुर्बान कर दी थी – तब भी आपने उनका साथ नहीं दिया। राजद 2005 में भी मुस्लिम मुख्यमंत्री के लिए तैयार नहीं था, आज 2025 में भी न मुस्लिम मुख्यमंत्री देने को तैयार है, न… — युवा बिहारी चिराग पासवान (@iChiragPaswan) October 25, 2025

Allegations Against Mahagathbandhan Leadership Choices

Earlier, Paswan slammed the Mahagathbandhan over its leadership picks, accusing the alliance of treating Muslims merely as a vote bank. Speaking to reporters, he said, “For them, Muslims are just their vote bank. Muslims should understand this and the schemes provided by our government are aimed at providing benefits to all.”

Mahagathbandhan Announces Leadership For Bihar Elections

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared as the Chief Ministerial candidate .

declared as the . VIP supremo Mukesh Sahani named as the Deputy Chief Minister nominee .

named as the . 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections will be contested mainly between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan .

will be contested mainly between the and the . Elections will be held in two phases : November 6 and 11 .

: . Results are scheduled to be declared on November 14.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Raed: