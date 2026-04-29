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Home > Elections > Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: NDA Leads In Vote Share, Vijay’s TVK Gains Among Youth, Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: NDA Leads In Vote Share, Vijay’s TVK Gains Among Youth, Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

Puducherry Exit Poll 2026: NDA leads vote share, TVK strong among youth; split voter trend, full seat result on May 4.

Puducherry Exit Poll 2026: NDA leads vote share. (Photo: AI)
Puducherry Exit Poll 2026: NDA leads vote share. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 29, 2026 19:31:19 IST

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Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: NDA Leads In Vote Share, Vijay’s TVK Gains Among Youth, Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: The Puducherry Assembly Election 2026 exit polls indicate a clear edge for the NDA, while actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is emerging as a strong force among young voters. The trends point to a split mandate across age groups, adding an interesting dynamic to the Union Territory’s political landscape.

Who Is Leading in Puducherry Exit Poll Results 2026?

According to the latest Axis My India exit poll, the NDA is leading the race with an estimated 40% vote share. The Congress-DMK alliance trails behind at 30%, while TVK+ has secured 17%, and others account for 13%.

These numbers suggest a comfortable lead for the ruling alliance, though not without emerging competition.

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How Strong Is Vijay’s TVK in Puducherry?

Vijay’s TVK has made a notable impact in its early electoral outing. While its overall vote share stands at 17%, the party is being closely watched as a third force that could influence tight contests and future political alignments in Puducherry.

Are Young Voters Driving TVK’s Rise?

Yes, the exit poll data shows a clear youth tilt towards TVK+.

  • In the 18–29 age group, TVK+ leads with over 50% support, especially among first-time voters.

This indicates a strong connect between the party and younger voters, potentially reshaping Puducherry’s political future.

Why Is NDA Stronger Among Older Voters?

The NDA’s strength increases with age demographics:

  • It leads comfortably among voters aged 40 and above

  • Gains around 52% support in the 60+ category

This highlights a generational divide, where older voters are backing stability and continuity, while younger voters are leaning towards change.

What Is the Main Electoral Contest in Puducherry?

The primary battle in Puducherry remains between:

  • The AINRC-led NDA

  • The Congress-DMK alliance (SPA bloc)

However, TVK’s entry has added a new dimension, making the contest more competitive than in previous elections.

When Will Puducherry Election Results Be Announced?

The Puducherry Assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 9, 2026.
 The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026, when the final results will determine whether the exit poll predictions hold true.

What Do Exit Poll Trends Indicate Overall?

The exit polls suggest:

  • NDA has a clear edge in overall vote share

  • TVK is emerging as a youth-driven political force

  • A split verdict across age groups could influence future politics

While exit polls provide an early indication, the final outcome will depend on actual vote counting.

Check Our Minute-by-Minute Puducherry 2026 Exit Poll Live Updates

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026home-hero-pos-5NDANDA lead PuducherryPuducherry Assembly Election 2026Puducherry Exit Poll 2026VijayVijay TVK

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Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: NDA Leads In Vote Share, Vijay’s TVK Gains Among Youth, Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

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Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: NDA Leads In Vote Share, Vijay’s TVK Gains Among Youth, Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown
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Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: NDA Leads In Vote Share, Vijay’s TVK Gains Among Youth, Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown
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