LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 OUT: DMK set for big win in Tamil Nadu exit polls; AIADMK trails, Vijay’s TVK emerges as key player in 2026 Assembly battle.

DMK set for big win in Tamil Nadu exit polls. (Photo: AI)
DMK set for big win in Tamil Nadu exit polls. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: April 29, 2026 19:02:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 OUT: The exit polls for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections indicates a decisive lead for the DMK-led alliance under M. K. Stalin, while actor-politician Vijay’s TVK is emerging as a significant new force, adding a fresh twist to the state’s traditional Dravidian political contest.

According to the Sun Exit Poll, the DMK alliance is projected to secure a commanding 169 seats, comfortably ahead of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is estimated to win 64 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

The P-Marq Exit Poll presents a slightly narrower margin but still places the DMK-led alliance (DMK+) firmly in the lead with 125–145 seats. The AIADMK alliance (AIADMK+) is projected to secure 65–85 seats, while Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is expected to make a notable debut impact with 16–26 seats.

You Might Be Interested In

Similarly, the People’s Pulse Exit Poll reinforces this trend, predicting 125–145 seats for the DMK alliance, while the AIADMK alliance is expected to trail with 65–80 seats. TVK is projected to win 18–24 seats, indicating a modest but meaningful entry into Tamil Nadu’s political arena.

These projections suggest that while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam remains dominant, Vijay’s entry has added a new dimension to the electoral battle, potentially reshaping vote shares and future alliances.

The elections, held on April 23 across all 234 constituencies, witnessed a remarkable voter turnout of 84.6%, the highest since 1952. With over 5.73 crore voters, including a significant participation of women and third-gender voters, the polls are seen as a crucial test of Tamil Nadu’s long-standing Dravidian political dominance.

The contest this year was largely between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, but the entry of Vijay’s TVK and Seeman’s NTK introduced new variables into the race. The DMK campaigned heavily on governance and incumbency, while also projecting Udhayanidhi Stalin as a next-generation leader. The AIADMK, meanwhile, relied on its strong organisational base, particularly in western Tamil Nadu.

With over 4,000 candidates in the fray, the exit polls offer an early snapshot of voter sentiment. However, the final outcome will only be confirmed on counting day. Until then, the trends point towards a continued DMK rule while Vijay’s TVK appears poised to play a crucial role in reshaping the state’s political future.

Check our minute-by-minute Tamil Nadu Exit Poll live updates

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026home-hero-pos-1P-MarqSun Exit PollsTamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026Tamil Nadu exit polls 2026Tamil Nadu exit polls outTVKVijay

RELATED News

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Mamata Banerjee’s 15-Year Rule Set To End? Predictions Say BJP’s Lotus Will Bloom In TMC Bastion

Where Education Meets Intent: Dr. Kiran Pai’s Blueprint for a Future-Ready India

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Pinarayi Vijayan Set To Be Dethroned? UDF Likely To Gain Majority With 70–80 Seats As LDF Trails, Check Full Breakdown Here As Congress Eyes Big Comeback

Assam Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Himanta Biswa Sarma’s BJP Set For Historic Hat-Trick, Pollsters Predict 100-Seat Sweep, Congress Wipeout

ICONIC Travel and Tourism Summit 2026 Brings Together Top Voices from Travel, Aviation and Hospitality

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

ICONIC Travel and Tourism Summit 2026 Brings Together Top Voices from Travel, Aviation and Hospitality

Viral Video: Chaos Erupts At UP Wedding After ‘Non-Veg’ Food Runs Out, Guests Turn Venue Into Battlefield

GAP Group Hosts GICEA Delegation in Dholera SIR

From One Billboard to a 100+ Network: How Amit Mahadik Built Siddhivinayak Advertising

West Bengal Assembly Elections: Man Dressed In Police Uniform Openly Tells Voters, ‘Vote For Didi,’ Gets Confronted By Angry Mob, Watch

Annu Kapoor Says ‘Agar Main Hero Hota…’ On Priyanka Chopra’s Kissing Scene Refusal, His Remark Sparks Buzz

Bangalore Weather Today: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds And Rain Bring Relief From Heat As IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Check Full Weekly Forecast

Where Are Sofik SK And Dustu Sonali Now? 19-Minute 34-Second Viral MMS Row, Death Rumours And The Truth Behind Controversy

IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Responds to ‘AI Chip in Bat’ Rumours; Rajasthan Royals Opener’s Viral Video Breaks The Internet | WATCH

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown
Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

QUICK LINKS