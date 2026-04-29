Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 LIVE: MK Stalin’s DMK Leads Big, Vijay’s TVK Makes Impact | Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Results 2026 OUT: The exit polls for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections indicates a decisive lead for the DMK-led alliance under M. K. Stalin, while actor-politician Vijay’s TVK is emerging as a significant new force, adding a fresh twist to the state’s traditional Dravidian political contest.

According to the Sun Exit Poll, the DMK alliance is projected to secure a commanding 169 seats, comfortably ahead of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is estimated to win 64 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

The P-Marq Exit Poll presents a slightly narrower margin but still places the DMK-led alliance (DMK+) firmly in the lead with 125–145 seats. The AIADMK alliance (AIADMK+) is projected to secure 65–85 seats, while Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is expected to make a notable debut impact with 16–26 seats.

Similarly, the People’s Pulse Exit Poll reinforces this trend, predicting 125–145 seats for the DMK alliance, while the AIADMK alliance is expected to trail with 65–80 seats. TVK is projected to win 18–24 seats, indicating a modest but meaningful entry into Tamil Nadu’s political arena.

These projections suggest that while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam remains dominant, Vijay’s entry has added a new dimension to the electoral battle, potentially reshaping vote shares and future alliances.

The elections, held on April 23 across all 234 constituencies, witnessed a remarkable voter turnout of 84.6%, the highest since 1952. With over 5.73 crore voters, including a significant participation of women and third-gender voters, the polls are seen as a crucial test of Tamil Nadu’s long-standing Dravidian political dominance.

The contest this year was largely between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, but the entry of Vijay’s TVK and Seeman’s NTK introduced new variables into the race. The DMK campaigned heavily on governance and incumbency, while also projecting Udhayanidhi Stalin as a next-generation leader. The AIADMK, meanwhile, relied on its strong organisational base, particularly in western Tamil Nadu.

With over 4,000 candidates in the fray, the exit polls offer an early snapshot of voter sentiment. However, the final outcome will only be confirmed on counting day. Until then, the trends point towards a continued DMK rule while Vijay’s TVK appears poised to play a crucial role in reshaping the state’s political future.