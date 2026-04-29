Exit polls for Tamil Nadu’s Assembly elections will be released today after 6:30 pm, giving an early idea of how people have voted. The elections, held on April 23 for all 234 seats, saw a strong voter turnout of 84.6%, the highest since 1952. Around 5.73 crore voters were eligible, including over 2.93 crore women, 2.83 crore men, and about 7,700 third-gender voters.

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls LIVE Updates: Will TVK's Vijay Shake MK Stalin’s Dravidian Fortress? Neck-To-Neck Contest Between DMK And AIADMK.

Exit polls for the tightly-contested Tamil Nadu Assembly election are out today, giving the first signal on the voter sentiment for the DMK-led alliance, AIADMK, Seeman’s NTK and actor Vijay’s TVK. Polling was held in all 234 constituencies on April 23, with a high voter turnout of 84.6%, the highest since 1952. With 4000+ candidates and an electorate of 5.73 crore, the results will test the supremacy of Dravidian politics while also highlighting the potential disruption brought by new entrants.

The DMK and the AIADMK are the main darlings of Tamil Nadu’s politics, but the entry of Vijay adds an extra dimension to this historic battle. The DMK will count on the phenomenon of incumbency and would be looking to brand Udhayanidhi Stalin as its next generation face. The AIADMK will depend on its strongholds, particularly in the western belt. A few more parties like the BJP, factions of the PMK and MNM are also look to make their presence felt. Exit polls after 6:30 pm on April 29 will indicate whether Dravidian politics as we know it will come to an end or continue in Tamil Nadu.

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FAQs

Q1. When will Tamil Nadu exit poll results come out?

Exit polls will be out after 6:30 pm on April 29.

Q2. How many seats are in Tamil Nadu Assembly?

There are 234 Assembly seats.

Q3. What was the turnout in 2026 elections?

The state has seen an 84.6% turnout in the elections.

Q4. Who are the main contenders?

DMK-led alliance, AIADMK, NTK (Seeman) and TVK (Vijay).

Q5. Why is this election important?

It will see the supremacy of Dravidian parties being tested as Vijay enters politics.