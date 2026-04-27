Exit Polls vs Opinion Polls: What Is The Difference? Key Points You Must Know Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2026 Results

Exit Polls vs Opinion Polls: With the statewide Assembly Elections 2026 in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry (UT) and West Bengal approaching the final stretch and Phase 2 in West Bengal scheduled for April 29, the public focus has shifted to poll predictions. Exit polls would be conducted soon after voting is complete and are the first indicator of likely results. However, exit polls and opinion polls are often confused. While both are attempts to predict the outcome of elections, there are notable differences. Understanding these differences will help the reader better understand the trends that are emerging as elections unfold and understand what these predictions mean prior to the announcement of official results.

What Is an Opinion Poll?

An opinion poll is conducted before voting takes place. It is an attempt to gauge voter sentiment, preference and political mood during the campaign period. These surveys ask the respondents which party or candidate they plan to vote for. Opinion polls are conducted days, weeks, or months before the voting period and are an attempt to survey a representative sample of the population. They may be done by phone interview, through online surveys or field interactions. However, as they are an attempt to gauge voter intent rather than action, the results can be affected by last minute changes in voter decisions.

What Are Exit Polls?

An exit poll is a survey of voters for a pollster, conducted immediately after voters have turned in their ballots. Questioners stand outside polling booths and question voters who they actually voted for. Unlike opinion polls, exit polls are based on actual voting behaviour and not just intention. They often also record demographic information such as age, gender, and the voters’ place of residence. This allows pollsters to more accurately model the impact of different demographics on the result. As they are based on the confirmed choices of voters, rather than their intentions, exit polls are generally a more reliable indicator of the election outcome, although this is still an estimate, not the actual result.

What’s the difference between opinion polls and exit polls?

The main difference is that opinion polls measure intention, and are conducted before the voters cast their ballot. Exit polls are conducted after voting, so they generate a picture of what was actually decided. Opinion polls can reflect the impact of campaign events, changes of alliance, or undecided voters. Exit polls are based on voters who have already made up their mind. Opinion polls are also conducted across a range of locations; in contrast, exit polls are limited to polling stations.

Which is more accurate?

Exit polls. The difference between exit polls and opinion polls. Exit polls are more reliable than opinion polls, because the former reflects the true behaviour of the voters. For example, the exit polls from the December 2019 General elections in India were very close to the actual result. Both the opinion and exit polls have some margins of error due to sampling errors, misreporting, or regional variations. But opinion polls are still useful for spotting trends and attitude changes throughout the campaign.

So why do these polls matter when we are at the Assembly Election 2026?

Here, with multiple hot spots of high stakes, opinion polls will be crucial to help understand the political mood before the polls and exit polls will be useful to provide early predictions. As we all wait for the result, understanding the difference between opinion and exit polls will prevent us from treating them as absolute facts.

Readers should remember that both opinion and exit polls are just predictions, not facts. Exit polls may come closer to reality, but the ultimate truth will only be known after the official vote count. While they should be considered useful indicators, these polls should not be treated as the end result, especially in a closely fought election such as the Assembly Election 2026. The difference between opinion polls and exit polls is basically intention versus action. Opinion polls gauge what voters intend to do, while exit polls gauge what they have actually done.

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