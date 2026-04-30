Sunjay Kapur Estate Case: Delhi High Court To Announce Interim Plea Decision Tomorrow

The Delhi High Court will give its decision tomorrow on the interim pleas in the dispute over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s estate.

Earlier, the court had finished hearing the case and reserved its order on a request filed by his children from his previous marriage with actor Karisma Kapoor, seeking interim relief.



The High Court had recently brought hearings to a close in the contentious civil suit after recording that all parties had completed their written submissions.

Justice Jyoti Singh noted that oral arguments had already concluded and the written submissions were formally taken on record. The Court also made it clear that no further filings would be accepted before the pronouncement of the order.



During arguments, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, denied allegations that assets were concealed or siphoned abroad.



He submitted that a full disclosure of assets had been made, supported by financial records and filings, and disputed claims that the deceased had an annual income of Rs 60 crore.



Responding to allegations about a high-value Rolex watch, Nayar argued that the claim was based on images from a fake social media account and not from any authentic source. He maintained that all known assets had been disclosed.



He also referred to post-demise corporate actions, stating that certain steps were taken following an email sent from the account of Rani Kapur, which she later denied.



Nayar further rejected claims that the disputed Will was copied from Priya Kapur’s Will, stating instead that its format was similar to a Will executed by Rani Kapur in 2024.



Opposing these submissions, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, argued that the Will contained serious inconsistencies and suspicious features. He pointed to the use of feminine pronouns for the testator, the omission of the deceased’s mother, and the absence of registration.

He also questioned who prepared the document and suggested it may have been created on a third party’s device.

He emphasised that Priya Kapur is both the propounder and sole beneficiary, warranting strict judicial scrutiny.

Separately, Rani Kapur has also challenged the Will, stating that she was never informed of its existence and that it does not acknowledge her. Through Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, she argued that it was unlikely that her son would leave his entire estate solely to Priya, given his close ties with his children and family.



She has also alleged that after Sunjay Kapur’s death, Priya Kapur moved quickly to take control of businesses and assets, and that the disclosures made before the Court were incomplete, omitting valuable assets such as artworks, watches, bank accounts, insurance policies and rental income. She further questioned the declared estate value of around Rs 1.7 crore in light of the deceased’s reported earnings.



The dispute arises from a suit filed by the children challenging the authenticity of the Will in a case involving assets estimated at nearly Rs 30,000 crore. The High Court’s upcoming order on the interim injunction plea is expected to shape the immediate course of the inheritance battle. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

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