Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 30): Check 22K, 24K Gold & Silver Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow as Fed Holds Rates at 3.5%–3.75%

Gold and Silver Prices Today, Thursday, April 30, 2026: The Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged has kept the bullion market anxious, with gold slipping and silver showing some resilience on Thursday.

The central bank held its benchmark rate steady at 3.5%–3.75% for the third straight meeting in April 2026—something markets had largely expected. Still, the move highlights the Fed’s cautious stance as it continues to weigh persistent inflation risks and an uncertain global backdrop.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: A cautious Fed, rising concerns

Inflation worries haven’t gone away. In fact, rising crude oil prices—fuelled by tensions in West Asia—have added to the pressure. This has made the Fed even more careful about its next steps, choosing to wait and watch rather than rush into any rate cuts.

There’s also a sense of transition in the air. With Jerome Powell possibly nearing the end of his tenure, investors are closely watching for signals on what comes next.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold slips, silver holds ground

After the Fed’s announcement, gold prices saw some selling pressure as investors booked profits following the recent rally. Silver, however, managed to stay relatively steady, helped by a slightly weaker US dollar, which tends to support demand.

In simple terms:

Investors are cashing in on earlier gains in gold

Rising oil prices are keeping inflation concerns alive

Currency movements are playing a key role in how metals are trading

Gold usually does well when interest rates are low or falling. But with rates staying where they are, its momentum has slowed for now.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: The crude oil connection

Oil prices are quietly becoming a big factor in all these discussions. As they rise, so do inflation concerns. That’s typically good for gold in the long run—but it also means central banks like the Fed may stay cautious for longer, which limits immediate upside.

Back home, data from the All India Sarafa Association shows gold prices in Delhi easing to around ₹1.52 lakh per 10 grams, while silver edged up to ₹244,500 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both metals ended lower in late trade, with silver seeing slightly sharper cuts than gold.

A softer dollar did offer some support, making gold and silver a bit more attractive for global buyers—but, overall, the mood in the bullion market remains cautious.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: IBJA gold rates (April 29 closing)

The Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), which sets the benchmark prices for gold across India, reported a slight easing in rates by the end of the last session.

24K gold: ₹147,973 per 10 grams

23K gold: ₹147,380 per 10 grams

22K gold: ₹135,543 per 10 grams

18K gold: ₹110,980 per 10 grams

These prices don’t include GST or making charges, but they act as a base reference for gold rates across the country.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices across cities

Gold rates continue to remain fairly consistent across major cities, with only small differences depending on local factors:

Delhi & Lucknow: ₹150,590 (24K), ₹138,050 (22K), ₹112,980 (18K)

Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kerala: ₹150,440 (24K), ₹137,900 (22K), ₹112,830 (18K)

Chennai: ₹152,190 (24K), ₹139,500 (22K), ₹116,350 (18K) — currently the highest among metros

Patna: ₹150,490 (24K), ₹137,950 (22K), ₹112,880 (18K)

In smaller cities too, the trend is similar:

Vadodara: ₹15,049 (24K), ₹13,795 (22K), ₹11,288 (18K) per gram

Jaipur: ₹15,059 (24K), ₹13,805 (22K), ₹11,298 (18K) per gram

City-wise Gold Rates (Per 10 Grams)

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) 18K Gold (₹) Chennai 1,52,190 1,39,500 1,16,350 Bengaluru 1,50,440 1,37,900 1,12,830 Delhi 1,50,590 1,38,050 1,12,980 Mumbai 1,50,440 1,37,900 1,12,830 Kerala 1,50,440 1,37,900 1,12,830 Kolkata 1,50,440 1,37,900 1,12,830 Hyderabad 1,50,440 1,37,900 1,12,830 Patna 1,50,490 1,37,950 1,12,880 Lucknow 1,50,590 1,38,050 1,12,980

Gold and Silver Prices Today: What’s happening globally?

In the international market, gold prices have seen a mild uptick. Spot gold rose about 0.2% to around $4,554 per ounce in early trade, taking its gains for the month to roughly 1.4%.

At the same time, the US dollar has softened slightly, which tends to support gold prices since it makes the metal more affordable for buyers using other currencies.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Silver Price Today (April 30)

Silver is showing a bit more strength compared to gold right now.

The metal gained nearly 2% in early trade, helped largely by the weaker dollar. By around 6:45 am, spot silver was up about 1.8% at $72.50 per ounce and is already up over 3.5% for the month.

On the domestic side, though, the picture is slightly mixed. Silver futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) weren’t actively trading at the time of reporting, but the last session saw a small dip of 0.2%, with prices settling at ₹232,851 per kg.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Silver rates across India

Across most Indian cities, silver prices are largely steady:

Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Patna, Lucknow, Gurugram, Noida, Chandigarh:

₹2,550 (10g) | ₹25,500 (100g) | ₹255,000 (1kg)

Chennai:

₹2,650 (10g) | ₹26,500 (100g) | ₹265,000 (1kg) — slightly higher than other cities

Overall, prices remain quite uniform across the country, with only minor variations due to logistics and local taxes.

Gold and Silver Prices Today: IBJA silver benchmark

As per the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association:

Silver (999 purity):

Morning: ₹238,911 per kg

Evening: ₹236,300 per kg

(Rates as of April 29)

Also Read: Who Is Sandeep Jethwani? Dezerv Co-Founder Says You Need Rs 40 Crore To Retire Comfortably In India’s Metro Cities

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)