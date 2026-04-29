Who Is Sandeep Jethwani? Dezerv Co-Founder Says You Need Rs 40 Crore To Retire Comfortably In India’s Metro Cities

Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder of wealth management firm Dezerv, has sparked a major conversation around retirement planning in India after sharing a striking estimate of how much money one might need to retire comfortably in a metro city. Speaking on The Money Mindset podcast with journalist Sonia Shenoy, Jethwani said a person could need as much as ₹40 crore by the age of 60.

Reports say that, the discussion began when Shenoy presented her own financial situation as a “live case study.” “I am almost 40, and I have an expense of ₹2 lakh a month, give or take,” she said, asking a simple but important question: “How much would I need to have in assets by the time I’m 60?” Without hesitation, Jethwani responded, “₹40 crore.” He clarified further, “This is ex of the house you live in, ex of the car that you drive.”

Sandeep Jethwani Explains Retirement Math for Indian Cities

As per reports, Sandeep Jethwani is known in the finance space for his practical approach to wealth management. An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, he has built his career advising individuals on how to manage and grow their money over time. Through Dezerv, he focuses on helping professionals make smarter investment decisions.

His latest comments reflect his broader philosophy planning for the future requires looking beyond current expenses. During the podcast, when asked if the ₹40 crore estimate includes children’s education and other long-term costs, he replied clearly, “Everything. The full corpus. Whatever the amount to cover your future expenses, ₹40 crore in India for a mid-size family will be a reasonable amount.”

Sandeep Jethwani Highlights Rising Costs and Lifestyle Changes

The conversation also touched on how surprising this number sounds to many people. Shenoy herself admitted that ₹40 crore felt like a huge amount. “It is very hard,” Jethwani agreed when she pointed out that even reaching a net worth of ₹1 crore is difficult for most individuals.

Sharing her reaction later on Instagram, Shenoy revealed that she had expected a much lower figure. “In my opinion, If you spend 1-2 lakh/month today, you need roughly 10 crore by age 60,” she said. But she added that Jethwani’s perspective changed her thinking.

Sandeep Jethwani Warns About Inflation and Future Expenses

According to Shenoy, Jethwani explained that factors like inflation, lifestyle creep, and unexpected health costs can significantly increase expenses over time. These are the reasons why the required retirement corpus may be much higher than what people usually assume.

His advice points to a larger reality planning for retirement is not just about current spending but also about future uncertainties. As living costs rise and lifestyles evolve, the gap between expectation and reality can widen quickly.

Sandeep Jethwani’s Retirement Advice Sparks Wider Debate

According to reports, the ₹40 crore estimate has already started conversations among professionals and investors. Many are questioning whether such a large amount is realistic, while others see it as a wake-up call to start planning early and more seriously.

At the same time, Jethwani’s message is simple but powerful. Retirement planning in India, especially in metro cities, may require much more than people expect. His comments serve as a reminder that long-term financial security depends on careful planning, realistic assumptions, and preparing for rising costs over time.

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