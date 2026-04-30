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Home > Lifestyle News > Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’

Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’

A bold new design from Chanel’s latest runway show has sparked confusion, curiosity, and plenty of jokes online. The luxury fashion house’s “barely-there” sandals, unveiled by creative director Matthieu Blazy, have divided fashion fans for their unusual, almost invisible look.

Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, 'Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?' (Via Instagram, X)
Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, 'Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?' (Via Instagram, X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 12:16 IST

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Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’

A bold new design from Chanel’s latest runway show has sparked confusion, curiosity, and plenty of jokes online. The luxury fashion house’s “barely-there” sandals, unveiled by creative director Matthieu Blazy, have divided fashion fans for their unusual, almost invisible look.

‘Non-Shoe’ Design Leaves Fashion World Puzzled

The controversial footwear, showcased at Chanel’s Cruise 2026/27 show, features what many are calling a “shoeless shoe.” The design includes a small heel base and ankle straps but leaves most of the foot uncovered, giving the impression that the wearer is almost barefoot.

This unconventional concept quickly grabbed attention, with many questioning its practicality and purpose.

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Social Media Reacts: ‘Where Is the Rest of the Shoe?’

As images from the runway spread online, reactions poured in. Many users joked about the design, asking where the rest of the shoe had gone, while others compared it to a “heel cap” rather than proper footwear.

Some critics raised concerns about comfort and usability, especially for everyday wear, while others appreciated the creativity and boldness behind the idea.

Bold Experiment Or Fashion Statement?

Despite the mixed reactions, the collection itself received praise for its imaginative direction and fresh take on Chanel’s legacy. The show blended playful elements with classic influences, reflecting Blazy’s approach of pushing boundaries while staying rooted in the brand’s identity.

The “non-shoe” may not be practical for most, but it has certainly achieved one thing, getting people talking.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

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Tags: Chanel barely there sandalsChanel Cruise 2026 collectionChanel runway controversyChanel sandal viral shoehome-hero-pos-9luxury fashion debateMatthieu Blazy Chanel showMatthieu Blazy viral shoenon shoe design Chanelunusual footwear designviral fashion trends 2026

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Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’

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Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’
Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’
Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’
Chanel’s ‘Barely-There’ Sandals Spark Debate: Matthieu Blazy’s Runway Show Features ‘Non-Shoe’ Design, Leaving Internet Asking, ‘Where Is the Rest Of The Shoe?’

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