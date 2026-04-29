Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

Met Gala 2026 is almost here, and many people are looking forward to the exciting event. Often hailed as the biggest and most awaited events in the world of fashion, the Met Gala will once again grace us with its glamorous presence. For the Met Gala 2026, we expect many celebrities to walk down the red carpet and make their mark, including celebrities such as LISA, Paloma Elsesser, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, and many more.

Date and venue of Met Gala 2026

Regarding the date for the 2026 Met Gala, the gala will take place on the 4th of May 2026 at the distinguished Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Like all other Met Galas, this particular gala will also be held along with the opening of the spring exhibition by the Costume Institute.

What’s the theme of the Met Gala 2026?

For 2026, the theme has been announced as “Costume Art,” paired with the dress code “Fashion Is Art.” The concept explores the intersection of fashion and history, focusing on how clothing has evolved as a form of artistic expression over the past 5,000 years. The exhibition will also mark the unveiling of the newly developed 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries at the museum. With such a concept, designers and celebrities are expected to experiment with avant-garde silhouettes and present visually striking, almost museum-worthy looks on the red carpet.

Hosts and co-chairs of Met Gala 2026

This year’s Met Gala will be led by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside long-time chair Anna Wintour. Joining them in key roles are Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, who will help lead the host committee. Often described as fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala is not just about style and celebrity appearances—it is also a major fundraiser for the Costume Institute, which houses an extensive collection of historic and contemporary fashion pieces.

When and where to watch the Met Gala 2026 in India

The red carpet coverage for the Met Gala 2026 will begin at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT) on May 4. For viewers in India, this translates to an early morning start at 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026.

Audience can watch the event live through Vogue’s digital platforms and also on YouTube. The red-carpet livestream will be hosted by Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, Cara Delevingne, among others, ensuring viewers don’t miss any of the fashion highlights from the night.

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