LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira Jalora cook Danish Malewar paytm donald trump Assembly Elections 2026 Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

The red carpet coverage for the Met Gala 2026 will begin at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT) on May 4. For viewers in India, this translates to an early morning start at 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026.

Met Gala 2026 (PHOTO: IG/ themetgalaofficial)
Met Gala 2026 (PHOTO: IG/ themetgalaofficial)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 29, 2026 17:44:52 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

Met Gala 2026 is almost here, and many people are looking forward to the exciting event. Often hailed as the biggest and most awaited events in the world of fashion, the Met Gala will once again grace us with its glamorous presence. For the Met Gala 2026, we expect many celebrities to walk down the red carpet and make their mark, including celebrities such as LISA, Paloma Elsesser, Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Zendaya, Deepika Padukone, and many more.

Date and venue of Met Gala 2026

Regarding the date for the 2026 Met Gala, the gala will take place on the 4th of May 2026 at the distinguished Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Like all other Met Galas, this particular gala will also be held along with the opening of the spring exhibition by the Costume Institute.

What’s the theme of the Met Gala 2026?

For 2026, the theme has been announced as “Costume Art,” paired with the dress code “Fashion Is Art.” The concept explores the intersection of fashion and history, focusing on how clothing has evolved as a form of artistic expression over the past 5,000 years. The exhibition will also mark the unveiling of the newly developed 12,000-square-foot Condé M. Nast Galleries at the museum. With such a concept, designers and celebrities are expected to experiment with avant-garde silhouettes and present visually striking, almost museum-worthy looks on the red carpet.

You Might Be Interested In

Hosts and co-chairs of Met Gala 2026

This year’s Met Gala will be led by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside long-time chair Anna Wintour. Joining them in key roles are Anthony Vaccarello and Zoë Kravitz, who will help lead the host committee. Often described as fashion’s biggest night, the Met Gala is not just about style and celebrity appearances—it is also a major fundraiser for the Costume Institute, which houses an extensive collection of historic and contemporary fashion pieces.

When and where to watch the Met Gala 2026 in India

The red carpet coverage for the Met Gala 2026 will begin at 6:00 PM ET (3:00 PM PT) on May 4. For viewers in India, this translates to an early morning start at 3:30 AM IST on May 5, 2026.

Audience can watch the event live through Vogue’s digital platforms and also on YouTube. The red-carpet livestream will be hosted by Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, Cara Delevingne, among others, ensuring viewers don’t miss any of the fashion highlights from the night.

ALSO READ:  Farhan Akhtar Breaks Silence On Jee Le Zaraa Delay, Addresses Recasting Buzz Amid Don 3 Row: ‘The Universe Is Testing Me’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Met Gala 2026Met Gala 2026 dateMet Gala 2026 India timeMet Gala 2026 OTT platformMet Gala 2026 theme

RELATED News

American Pie Actress Shannon Elizabeth Joins OnlyFans and Earns $1 Million in a Week: Her Career Comeback and the Real Reasons Behind the Move

Singer Swagatha Calls Music Composer ‘Epstein Of Madras’, Accuses Him Of Sexual Abuse

West Bengal Polls: Mithun Chakraborty Joins Queue To Vote, Says No Special Treatment, Sparks Buzz Across Polling Booth Nationwide

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Faces Backlash as 51-Year-Old Akashdeep Saigal Cast as Tulsi’s Grandson, Fans Question Age Gap

Tumbbad 2 Release Date OUT: Sohum Shah, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Starrer Promises A Dark Return Before SRK’s King Hits Theatres

LATEST NEWS

Cognizant to Acquire Astreya to Boost AI, Data Center Capabilities—Deal Value Explained

UP, Bihar, Jharkhand Weather Today (29 April 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain & Thunderstorm Forecast for Varanasi, Ranchi, Jaunpur, Faizabad, Bhagalpur, Bokaro & Deoghar

Shocking Incident In Massachusetts: US Woman Sentenced To Six Months In Jail For Releasing Honeybees On Deputies During Eviction Standoff

How Techugo Is Helping Global Enterprises Scale Faster Through Custom Software and AI

Horoscope Tomorrow 30 April 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Cancer, Capricorn, Aries & Libra To See Key Changes In Love Life, Career Growth & Money Luck

Is Apple’s Golden Age Over After Tim Cook?

Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

Nvidia And Doosan Robotics Partner On AI-Powered Robot Execution Platform, Target Industrial Humanoids

A Trust-Led Digital Infrastructure Vision Aligned with India’s Next Phase of Growth

Istanbul Vita – The best hair transplant Clinic in 2026

Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India
Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India
Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India
Met Gala 2026 Guide: Date, Time, Theme, Venue And How To Watch In India

QUICK LINKS