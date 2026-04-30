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Home > Middle east > UAE Announces New Fuel Prices for 2026: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates

UAE Announces New Fuel Prices for 2026: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates

UAE has announced its latest fuel prices for 2026, with updated rates for petrol and diesel across all categories. The revision reflects global oil trends, impacting fuel costs for consumers and businesses across the country.

UAE Announces New Fuel Prices for 2026: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Thu 2026-04-30 12:59 IST

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UAE Announces New Fuel Prices for 2026: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates

UAE Petrol-Diesel Prices May 2026: Fuel prices in the UAE are announced on the final day of every month and come into force the following day. This means that the UAE Fuel Price Committee announced new rates on Thursday April 30. The new price changes took effect on Friday May 1. Fuel prices in the country became freely determined in 2015 when local rates started to match international oil price standards. The fuel price committee has conducted monthly meetings for the last 10 years to announce updated pricing

Petrol prices in the UAE increased a nearly 60 per cent global rise in oil prices due to regional war

Fuel prices in the UAE are announced on the final day of every month and come into force the following day. This means that the UAE Fuel Price Committee announced new rates on Thursday April 30.The new price changes took effect on Friday May 1. Fuel prices in the country became freely determined in 2015 when local rates started to match international oil price standards. The fuel price committee has conducted monthly meetings for the last 10 years to announce updated pricing information Fuel prices in the UAE are announced on the final day of every month and come into force the following day. 

 The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail petrol and diesel prices at the end of each month to reflect changes in global fuel markets. 

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The revised rates will come into effect from May 1, 2026:

  • Super 98 petrol: Dh3.66 per litre (up from Dh3.39 in April)

  • Special 95 petrol: Dh3.55 per litre (up from Dh3.28)

  • E-Plus 91 petrol: Dh3.48 per litre (up from Dh3.20)

  • Diesel: Dh4.69 per litre (no change)

Overall, petrol prices have increased across all categories, while diesel rates remain unchanged for the month.

UAE Fuel Price of April 2025 for Comparison

Fuel Type Price (AED/litre)
Super 98 AED 3.39
Special 95 AED 3.28
E-Plus 91 AED 3.20
Diesel AED 4.69

⛽ UAE Fuel Prices (Jan–Apr 2026)

Month (2026) Super 98 Special 95 E-Plus 91 Diesel
January AED 2.53 AED 2.42 AED 2.34 AED 2.55
February AED 2.45 AED 2.33 AED 2.26 AED 2.52
March AED 2.59 AED 2.48 AED 2.40 AED 2.72
April AED 3.39 AED 3.28 AED 3.20 AED 4.69

UAE Breaks Away from OPEC, OPEC+ After 60 Years of Membership 

 UAE on April 28 announced its decision to  exit and opec  effective May 1, 2026. The decision, which comes after six decades of being a part of the organisation, was made after the nation’s production policy and its capacity was reviewed. 

The UAE plans to raise its production capacity after leaving OPEC, which will allow them to produce 30 percent more than their previous  limits, depending on the speed of their capacity expansion. 

 prices in the UAE are announced on the final day of every month and come into force the following day. 

 The UAE Fuel Price Committee reviews and adjusts retail petrol and diesel prices at the end of each month to reflect changes in global fuel markets. 

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Tags: petrol price UAE April 2026UAE diesel price updateUAE fuel cost per litreUAE fuel prices 2026UAE fuel rate announcementUAE oil price newsUAE petrol diesel ratesUAE petrol price today

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UAE Announces New Fuel Prices for 2026: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates

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UAE Announces New Fuel Prices for 2026: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates
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UAE Announces New Fuel Prices for 2026: Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Rates
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