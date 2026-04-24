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Home > Middle east > Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push

Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push

In 2017 the United Arab Emirates became the country to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence. This was a step for the United Arab Emirates as it tried to become a leader in digital innovation and Artificial Intelligence around the world. The United Arab Emirates made this move to show that it was serious about using technologies, like Artificial Intelligence to make decisions and plan for the future.

Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: April 24, 2026 17:31:41 IST

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Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has announced that in two years 50 per cent of UAEs government sectors, services and operations will run on Artificial Intelligence.The new government model was launched under the directives of the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It will make the UAE the first government globally to operate at this scale through systems. The system will make the UAE the first government globally to operate at this scale through autonomous systems.

AI is no longer a tool. It helps make decisions do tasks and get better all the time. It will be like a partner to make our services better make decisions faster and work efficiently The Dubai Ruler said.

This change is happening on a set timeline. Two years. How well the government does will be measured by how they adopt AI, how well they use it and how good they are at using AI to redesign their work.

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“We are teaching our people to be good at AI”. Every government employee will get training to master AI. This way we can build a team that can use AI well ” he continued.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed will oversee the implementation with a team led by Mohammad Al Gergawi.

“The world is changing fast. Technology is advancing quickly.. Our main goal stays the same. People come first. We want a government that’s faster listens more and makes a bigger impact ” Sheikh Mohammed added.

The project includes training government employees in AI.

The project will be done in phases across ministries and federal entities. This will help make sure the results are good across the government.

A lot of focus is on developing capabilities by training and empowering government employees to master AI technologies.

The move to adopt AI across government operations builds on 20 years of transformation in the UAEs government.

In 2017 the UAE became the country in the world to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

The UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 was launched under the UAE Centennial 2071 vision.

The establishment of the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, in 2020 further strengthened this direction.

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Tags: artificial intelligence governance UAEfirst AI minister in worldgovernment AI initiatives UAEMiddle East technology newsMinister of State for Artificial Intelligence UAEOmar Sultan Al OlamaUAE AI minister 2017UAE AI strategyUAE digital transformationUAE innovation leadership

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Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push

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Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push

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Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push
Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push
Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push
Dubai News: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Announces 50% UAE Government Services to Be Powered by AI in Major Digital Transformation Push

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