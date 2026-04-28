Dubai Cabin Crew Jobs (Vacancy) 2026: Latest Openings with AED 15,000+ Salary

Are you looking for a cabin crew job in Dubai? Dubai the world’s leading aviation hubs, offers exciting career opportunities for aspiring cabin crew professionals from across the world. With globally recognized airlines, tax-free income, and attractive lifestyle perks, working as cabin crew in the UAE has become a dream job for many youngsters. Currently many airlines based in Dubai and across the UAE offer amazing salary packages the structure includes a basic pay around 5000-10000 AED, flying pay (per hour allowance), and layover allowances. In addition to this, cabin crew members receive benefits such as free furnished accommodation, transport, medical insurance, annual air tickets, and discounted travel perks. This makes it an ideal destination for those seeking both career growth

Dubai Cabin Crew Hiring Open Now 2026:

1.Cabin Crew (UAE Assessment Centre)

Our cabin crew are the brand ambassadors for flydubai and the city of Dubai. We take pride in keeping our passengers safe whilst delivering exceptional customer service each and every time they fly with us.

Role Requirements

• Must be at least 21 years old.

• Minimum height of 158 cm, in accordance with our safety regulations.

• Well-groomed and professional appearance, in line with flydubai’s grooming standards.

• In good health, with the ability to pass an aero medical examination.

• Fluent in written and spoken English; proficiency in additional languages is an advantage.

• Confident in the water when wearing a flotation aid/life jacket.

• Willing to work irregular hours, including weekends, holidays, and overnight shifts.

• Must have a safety-conscious attitude and ability to respond to emergencies

Minimum Education and Experience

• High school diploma or equivalent a must.

• 1 year of experience in a customer service role, ideally in aviation, hospitality.

Pay & Benefits

• Basic salary + Housing allowance + Transportation allowance: AED 8,275

• Plus Variable Flying pay: Avg. Monthly AED 4,500 (Based on average of 90 flying hours)

Other Benefits

• Medical Insurance

• End of service benefit

• Paid Leave of 30 days per year

2. Flydubai Cabin Crew Performance & Attendance Team Leader

flydubai is looking for a Team Leader – Cabin Crew Performance & Attendance to be based in Dubai, UAE. This role is responsible for managing the performance and welfare of assigned cabin crew members, ensuring the consistent delivery of flydubai’s high standards in safety, service, and customer experience on board. It’s a great opportunity to take on a leadership role within a fast-growing airline.

Key Responsibilities

Manage cabin crew performance, attendance, and conduct

Conduct regular feedback sessions and performance reviews

Handle disciplinary and grievance cases with HR as per company policies

Foster a positive work culture through engagement and open communication

Support 24/7 operations during emergencies and critical situations

Ensure safety and well-being of crew during disruptions

Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree (minimum 3 years)

Fluent in English

Minimum 4 years’ experience as Senior Cabin Crew (preferably with flydubai)

At least 2 years of experience managing large teams

Benefits

Salary package starting from 15,000 AED+

Tax-free income

Free accommodation & transportation

Medical insurance coverage

Annual air tickets & travel perks

Career growth in aviation leadership roles.

3. Flight Attendant DC Aviation Al Futtaim Dubai UAE

DC Aviation Al Futtaim (DCAF) started its operations in 2013 as a premier business aviation enterprise which operates from Al Maktoum International Airport. The company provides its customers with charter flight services along with maintenance and aircraft management solutions and VIP lounge access. The company received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in 2015 with plans to become the leading business aviation service provider in both the United Arab Emirates and the surrounding area.

Role Overview

Ensure safe and professional flights as per DC Aviation Al Futtaim standards

Follow UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) regulations

Prioritize flight safety first, followed by premium customer service

Key Responsibilities

Attend pre-flight briefings with cockpit crew & purser

Perform safety, security & equipment checks before and after flights

Maintain grooming and professional standards

Manage in-flight catering, amenities & documentation

Welcome and assist VIP guests during boarding & throughout the flight

Deliver safety demonstrations confidently

Provide high-end customer service (VVIP/First Class level)

Ensure cabin cleanliness and safety during all flight phases

Assist passengers during landing & documentation process

Report issues and complete post-flight reports

Support ground operations & FBO duties when required

Requirements

GCAA-approved Safety & Emergency training completed

Strong knowledge of aviation safety regulations

Experience in VVIP / First Class service

Completed internal training with DCAF

4. Dubai Cabin Crew — Travel, Service & Growth

A Dubai based airline which operates as one of the city’s top carriers is currently recruiting new Cabin Crew members. The role requires staff members to guarantee passenger safety while delivering exceptional customer service . Candidates should have at least 1 year of customer service experience and a high school diploma. The job provides employees with a competitive salary.

Dubai VIP Cabin Crew: Luxury Flight Experience

Dubai-based airline hiring new Cabin Crew members

Ensure passenger safety and deliver excellent customer service

Work as part of a professional and diverse team

Minimum 1 year of customer service experience required

Must have a high school diploma

Attractive and competitive salary offered

4. VIP Cabin Attendant Job – RightJet (Dubai)

Job Overview:

RightJet is hiring VIP Cabin Attendants in Dubai

Work in a luxury private aviation environment

Ensure comfort, safety, discretion, and premium service for VIP passengers

Deliver personalized and high-end in-flight experiences

Requirements:

Fluent in English (spoken & written)

2–3 years experience in corporate or private aviation

High energy and ability to work in fast-paced schedules

Willing to relocate to Dubai

Job description

RightJet is currently seeking a professional and experienced VIP Cabin Attendant to join its team in Dubai. This is a unique opportunity to work in a luxury aviation environment, providing top-tier service to VIP passengers City & Local Guides

Requirements

• Fluent in English, both spoken and written

• Minimum of 2–3 years of experience in corporate or private aviation

• Valid B1/B2 (U.S.) visa holder

• High energy levels with the flexibility to adapt to dynamic and demanding travel schedules

• Willingness to relocate to Dubai