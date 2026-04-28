Dubai Cabin Crew Jobs (Vacancy) 2026: Latest Openings with AED 15,000+ Salary

Are you looking for a cabin crew job in Dubai? Dubai the world’s leading aviation hubs, offers exciting career opportunities for aspiring cabin crew professionals from across the world. With globally recognized airlines, tax-free income, and attractive lifestyle perks, working as cabin crew in the UAE has become a dream job for many youngsters. Currently many airlines based in Dubai and across the UAE offer amazing salary packages the structure includes a basic pay around 5000-10000 AED, flying pay (per hour allowance), and layover allowances. In addition to this, cabin crew members receive benefits such as free furnished accommodation, transport, medical insurance, annual air tickets, and discounted travel perks. This makes it an ideal destination for those seeking both career growth
Dubai Cabin Crew Hiring Open Now 2026:
1.Cabin Crew (UAE Assessment Centre)
Our cabin crew are the brand ambassadors for flydubai and the city of Dubai. We take pride in keeping our passengers safe whilst delivering exceptional customer service each and every time they fly with us.
Role Requirements
• Must be at least 21 years old.
• Minimum height of 158 cm, in accordance with our safety regulations.
• Well-groomed and professional appearance, in line with flydubai’s grooming standards.
• In good health, with the ability to pass an aero medical examination.
• Fluent in written and spoken English; proficiency in additional languages is an advantage.
• Confident in the water when wearing a flotation aid/life jacket.
• Willing to work irregular hours, including weekends, holidays, and overnight shifts.
• Must have a safety-conscious attitude and ability to respond to emergencies
Minimum Education and Experience
• High school diploma or equivalent a must.
• 1 year of experience in a customer service role, ideally in aviation, hospitality.
Pay & Benefits
• Basic salary + Housing allowance + Transportation allowance: AED 8,275
• Plus Variable Flying pay: Avg. Monthly AED 4,500 (Based on average of 90 flying hours)
Other Benefits
• Medical Insurance
• End of service benefit
• Paid Leave of 30 days per year
2. Flydubai Cabin Crew Performance & Attendance Team Leader
flydubai is looking for a Team Leader – Cabin Crew Performance & Attendance to be based in Dubai, UAE. This role is responsible for managing the performance and welfare of assigned cabin crew members, ensuring the consistent delivery of flydubai’s high standards in safety, service, and customer experience on board. It’s a great opportunity to take on a leadership role within a fast-growing airline.
Key Responsibilities
-
Manage cabin crew performance, attendance, and conduct
-
Conduct regular feedback sessions and performance reviews
-
Handle disciplinary and grievance cases with HR as per company policies
-
Foster a positive work culture through engagement and open communication
-
Support 24/7 operations during emergencies and critical situations
-
Ensure safety and well-being of crew during disruptions
Requirements
-
Bachelor’s Degree (minimum 3 years)
-
Fluent in English
-
Minimum 4 years’ experience as Senior Cabin Crew (preferably with flydubai)
-
At least 2 years of experience managing large teams
Benefits
-
Salary package starting from 15,000 AED+
-
Tax-free income
-
Free accommodation & transportation
-
Medical insurance coverage
-
Annual air tickets & travel perks
-
Career growth in aviation leadership roles.
3. Flight Attendant DC Aviation Al Futtaim Dubai UAE
DC Aviation Al Futtaim (DCAF) started its operations in 2013 as a premier business aviation enterprise which operates from Al Maktoum International Airport. The company provides its customers with charter flight services along with maintenance and aircraft management solutions and VIP lounge access. The company received its Air Operator Certificate (AOC) in 2015 with plans to become the leading business aviation service provider in both the United Arab Emirates and the surrounding area.
Role Overview
Ensure safe and professional flights as per DC Aviation Al Futtaim standards
Follow UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) regulations
Prioritize flight safety first, followed by premium customer service
Key Responsibilities
-
Attend pre-flight briefings with cockpit crew & purser
-
Perform safety, security & equipment checks before and after flights
-
Maintain grooming and professional standards
-
Manage in-flight catering, amenities & documentation
-
Welcome and assist VIP guests during boarding & throughout the flight
-
Deliver safety demonstrations confidently
-
Provide high-end customer service (VVIP/First Class level)
-
Ensure cabin cleanliness and safety during all flight phases
-
Assist passengers during landing & documentation process
-
Report issues and complete post-flight reports
-
Support ground operations & FBO duties when required
Requirements
-
GCAA-approved Safety & Emergency training completed
-
Strong knowledge of aviation safety regulations
-
Experience in VVIP / First Class service
-
Completed internal training with DCAF
4. Dubai Cabin Crew — Travel, Service & Growth
A Dubai based airline which operates as one of the city’s top carriers is currently recruiting new Cabin Crew members. The role requires staff members to guarantee passenger safety while delivering exceptional customer service . Candidates should have at least 1 year of customer service experience and a high school diploma. The job provides employees with a competitive salary.
Dubai VIP Cabin Crew: Luxury Flight Experience
-
Dubai-based airline hiring new Cabin Crew members
-
Ensure passenger safety and deliver excellent customer service
-
Work as part of a professional and diverse team
-
Minimum 1 year of customer service experience required
-
Must have a high school diploma
-
Attractive and competitive salary offered
4. VIP Cabin Attendant Job – RightJet (Dubai)
Job Overview:
-
RightJet is hiring VIP Cabin Attendants in Dubai
-
Work in a luxury private aviation environment
-
Ensure comfort, safety, discretion, and premium service for VIP passengers
-
Deliver personalized and high-end in-flight experiences
Requirements:
-
Fluent in English (spoken & written)
-
2–3 years experience in corporate or private aviation
-
High energy and ability to work in fast-paced schedules
-
Willing to relocate to Dubai
Job description
-
RightJet is currently seeking a professional and experienced VIP Cabin Attendant to join its team in Dubai. This is a unique opportunity to work in a luxury aviation environment, providing top-tier service to VIP passengers City & Local Guides
Requirements
-
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
-
• Minimum of 2–3 years of experience in corporate or private aviation
-
• Valid B1/B2 (U.S.) visa holder
-
• High energy levels with the flexibility to adapt to dynamic and demanding travel schedules
-
• Willingness to relocate to Dubai
Saniya Siddique is a skilled Content Writer with a background in Journalism. Specializes in creating engaging, accurate, and audience-focused content, with expertise in news writing, digital media, and writing trendy articles on buzz and entertainment.