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Home > Middle east > Abbas Araghchi To Visit Russia, Oman, And Pakistan: Iran To Discuss Regional Developments Amid Rising Tensions

Abbas Araghchi To Visit Russia, Oman, And Pakistan: Iran To Discuss Regional Developments Amid Rising Tensions

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit Russia, Oman, and Pakistan to discuss regional developments and strengthen bilateral ties amid ongoing tensions involving Iran, the US, and Israel.

Abbas Araghchi
Abbas Araghchi

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: April 24, 2026 22:20:54 IST

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Abbas Araghchi To Visit Russia, Oman, And Pakistan: Iran To Discuss Regional Developments Amid Rising Tensions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that he would travel on a three-country journey to have talks on the regional developments and bilateral ties. 

In a post on X, Araghchi said that he would visit Russia, Oman and Pakistan 

Araghchi said, “Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority.” 

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Press TV reported, citing the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), that the Foreign Minister’s visit aims at facilitating mutual consultations and talks about the ongoing developments in the region and the latest status regarding the US-Israeli conflict against Iran, which began earlier this year. 

Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing an American source and Iranian state media, that the Iranian delegation is not expected to speak with American representatives. 

As the security situation continues to evolve in the region, US President Donald Trump on Thursday refused to give a timeline for resolving the Iran war. Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office, he said, “Don’t rush me“, according to CNN. 

The report said that Trump blamed what he described as a lack of clear leadership for stalled talks, saying Washington does not know who the leader is in Tehran. 

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump announced the extension of the ceasefire with Iran, citing the need to allow Tehran’s leadership more time to formulate a unified proposal for negotiations. 

Trump, in his post, stated that the decision followed concerns over internal divisions within Iran’s government and appeals from international stakeholders. 

“Based on the fact that the Government of Iran is seriously fractured, not unexpectedly so and, upon the request of Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, of Pakistan, we have been asked to hold our Attack on the Country of Iran until such time as their leaders and representatives can come up with a unified proposal,” the post read.  

(ANI) 

Also Read: Is Mojtaba Khamenei Dead? New Report Gives Big Update About Iranian Supreme Leader, IRGC Running…

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Abbas Araghchi To Visit Russia, Oman, And Pakistan: Iran To Discuss Regional Developments Amid Rising Tensions

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Abbas Araghchi To Visit Russia, Oman, And Pakistan: Iran To Discuss Regional Developments Amid Rising Tensions

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Abbas Araghchi To Visit Russia, Oman, And Pakistan: Iran To Discuss Regional Developments Amid Rising Tensions
Abbas Araghchi To Visit Russia, Oman, And Pakistan: Iran To Discuss Regional Developments Amid Rising Tensions
Abbas Araghchi To Visit Russia, Oman, And Pakistan: Iran To Discuss Regional Developments Amid Rising Tensions
Abbas Araghchi To Visit Russia, Oman, And Pakistan: Iran To Discuss Regional Developments Amid Rising Tensions

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