Road Trip Horror In Australia: Woman Falls Into Long-Drop Toilet, Gets Stuck Waist-Deep For Hours After It Collapsed

One woman who had gone on a road trip to the Australian outback to take a toilet break found herself stuck halfway up a pit latrine when it collapsed. She had been stuck in the sewage pit up to about three hours, before she was rescued by a local tradesman who had just passed by, authorities in the Northern Territory said.

Woman Trapped Inside Collapsed Pit Toilet in Australian Outback

According to the Action for Alice community Facebook page, the woman was on her way home to Canberra when she was visiting relatives in Darwin when the incident occurred, and she was accompanied by her husband and two children.

The said toilet is at the Henbury Meteorites Conservation Zone, approximately 145km (90mi) south-west of the remote town of Alice Springs.

Long-drop toilets differ with the conventional modern latrine: a deep, dug out pit collects waste, often attached to a squatting pan or a toilet seat. They are widespread in remote locations.

Woman Gets Trapped in Collapsed Long-Drop Toilet

NT Worksafe, in charge of workplace health and safety in the territory, reported that the agency in charge of the Henbury conservation zone had informed it about the incident.

NT Worksafe said it was investigating. One eyewitness who reported to the local news channel NT News reported that the husband of the woman had been able to attract the attention of the tradesman who had dropped a rope into the pit where the woman could hang on, and then he could use his car to pull her out.

It took him more than 45 minutes, the unnamed eyewitness said, who told NT News that there were literal nappies, excrement and urine in the hole. As per reports, she reportedly did not sustain any severe injuries when she went to the hospital following the incident. This is not the first accident involving a pit toilet recorded in Australia.

Similar incident in 2024

In July 2024, firefighters in Victoria had to dismantle another such pit toilet when a man got trapped inside it in Indigo Valley.

Also, in 2012, a 65-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital by helicopter following her fall back into a pit latrine in central Queensland. As per The Courier Mail, the woman had sustained a broken leg due to her fall.

Pit latrines have also caused deaths of people in various nations across the globe.

For instance, in 2014, a five-year-old pupil passed away in South Africa after the pit latrine he was using collapsed on him. By 2018, following another student’s death in a pit latrine in South Africa, it became known that there were over 4,500 schools having such toilets in the country. Many of these pit latrines were shabby and exposed. It is noteworthy that in 2018, South African authorities promised to get rid of such toilets from all the schools.

ALSO READ: ‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute