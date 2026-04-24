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Home > Regionals News > ‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

A 43 year old woman in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar allegedly stabbed her ex boyfriend’s wife to death in Bajajnagar over personal and financial disputes. The brutal attack, involving multiple stab wounds to the head, neck, and face, has shocked locals as police continue their investigation.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 24, 2026 10:16:38 IST

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‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

An alarming example of violent crime has come out of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where a 43 year old woman is accused of brutality when she killed the wife of her former boyfriend. The accident allegedly occurred in the Bajajnagar region, and the news hit the local community. The accused broke into the house of the victim and unleashed a frenzied attack, which inflicted several fatal wounds on the woman, stated police officials.

43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

According to TOI report, Police identified the victim as Sadhna Sonpethkar (42) and the assailant as Shaila Sonar, who separated from her husband in 2017 and stays with her two kids, including a 17-year-old She runs a small time business. The victim too is survived by two teenage kids and husband, Mahendra, who is an employee with an industrial house in MIDC Waluj area.  The murder took place around 9:30 AM to 10 AM.

But What Was The Motive?

Early enquiries indicate that the crime was due to a combination of personal jealousy and monetary arguments. It is assumed that the accused woman had a previous relationship with the husband of the victim and that the relationship was the cause of the tensions. She allegedly attacked the victim on the day of the incident, and the matter immediately turned violent. She used a knife and in one of the attacks she stabbed the victim several times on the head, neck and face implying the severity of the action.

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Where Is The Attacker Now?

The horror of the event left neighbours and local residents horrified. There are reports that the accused ran away after the attack, but she was subsequently arrested by the police. The badly injured victim was pronounced dead, which only fueled anger and sorrow in the region. The case has again demonstrated how personal conflicts which are not resolved can lead to great extremes of violence. Bajajnagar police have filed a murder case and are still investigating to determine the exact order of events. Authorities are also investigating the financial aspect and the type of relationship between the involved parties. The case has countenanced security issues surrounding the increasing number of crimes based on personal differences with the government calling on its people to find a peaceful and legal way of solving their differences instead of violence.

Also Read: How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case

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Tags: bajajnagar crimebrutal stabbing casechhatrapati sambhajinagar murderhome-hero-pos-4Maharashtra crimewoman kills ex boyfriend wife

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‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

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‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

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‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute
‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute
‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute
‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute

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