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Home > Regionals News > How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case

How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case

Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba: Mahesh Dilip Kakde, a self styled godman from Nashik, exploited a young woman by manipulating her with claims of divine powers and later blackmailed her using explicit photos.

Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba (Image Credit: X)
Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba (Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 24, 2026 08:14:32 IST

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How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case

Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba: Resident of Dharangaon Khadak in Nashik, Mahesh Dilip Kakde has fallen into the radar of serious accusations after he was accused of raping a young woman claiming to be a self proclaimed godman. Locally referred as Maheshgiri Baba or Bhondu Baba he supposedly employed deceit and manipulation to seduce the victim promising to fix her personal issues with the help of so called divine powers. Law enforcement officials indicate that he won the trust of the woman by portraying himself as a spiritual healer and slowly bringing her into his circle.

Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba: What Is The Case All About?

Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba: In the complaint, Maheshgiri Baba persuaded the victim that she was a victim of negative energies and that he was the only one who could protect her. With this assertion, he allegedly isolated her emotionally and psychologically. In the long run, he is charged with forcing her to improper circumstances in the guise of carrying out rituals. The victim had made several sexual attacks on her, saying it was a part of a spiritual procedure that she had to go through to eliminate evil spirits. 

Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba: What Is In The Complaint?

 Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba: As per the complaint made by the victim, the victim had mental problems and therefore, the victim was first requested by the Baba to visit him on every Thursday to perform puja. Then he started sending obscene and personal messages to the mobile phone of the victim. On 23 August 2024, the Baba tricked and enticed the victim to the Panchavati locality. There he drove her in his car to a lodge in Trimbakeshwar Road. When the woman resisted, he threatened her with the Rudraksha beads around his neck and said, I possess divine powers, and you will not be able to resist anything, and, forcibly, had sex with her. Moreover, he also photographed the victim in nude positions. 

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Similar Like Ashok Kharat Case: Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba 

Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba:  Investigators also found out that the accused supposedly took explicit photos and videos of the woman in these encounters. This was then used to blackmail her and she could not speak out. When she opposingly resisted or even attempted to alienate herself, he would threaten to post the photos online, further scaring and quieting her. This trend of exploitation underscores how manipulation, fear, and misuse of faith played a key role in the so called crimes.

Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba Case

Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known As Bhondu Baba:  The case has raised a furor and rekindled some fears regarding the increase in fraudulent godmen taking advantage of the weak. A case has been registered and further investigations are underway in Niphad by the police to find out the full scale of the allegations. People are also being urged by the officials to be on guard and report such cases. The outrageous information has once again highlighted the importance of awareness and responsibility in these situations as an indication of how blind faith is abused.

Also Read: Who Is Maheshgiri Baba Aka Bhondu Baba? Days After Ashok Kharat, Another Nashik’s Self-Styled Godman Gets Accused Of Rape, Threatened Women With ‘Divine Powers’

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How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case

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How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case

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How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case
How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case
How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case
How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case

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