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Home > India News > ‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge

‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge

A 22-year-old civil services aspirant was brutally raped and murdered in South Delhi’s Kailash Hills by former domestic help Rahul Meena.

Rahul Meena raped and killed IRS officers daughter (IMAGE: X)
Rahul Meena raped and killed IRS officers daughter (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 24, 2026 15:53:08 IST

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‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge

AMAR COLONY MURDER: The man accused of the brutal rape and murder of a civil servant’s daughter in South Delhi’s upscale Kailash Hills has a reputation for violent outbursts and clear signs of psychopathic behaviour. Now, officials are considering a full psychological evaluation. The crime shook the city on Wednesday morning. Rahul Meena, who used to work in the victim’s home as domestic help, walked in. He knew how to get past the smart key her parents left hidden for the staff.

Amar Colony Murder Case

After asking the young woman, a 22-year-old civil services aspirant, for money and being refused, he attacked her. While she was unconscious but still alive, he raped her.

What’s even more disturbing is that just hours before this, Meena allegedly raped the wife of one of his acquaintances in Alwar, Rajasthan. The family in Delhi had let him go a few months back because he kept borrowing money from the neighbours.

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During the investigation, people from Meena’s village didn’t hold back; they described him as a troublemaker with a history of aggressive behaviour. 

From Gambling Debt to Brutal Crime

Now, police teams are planning to take him back to the crime scene in Delhi to piece together exactly what happened, especially in the parts of the house where there’s no CCTV footage. DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari has already arrived at the residence.

Sources familiar with Meena’s situation say he showed psychopathic traits and had a history of violence, which really worries anyone looking at his behaviour. Right now, teams are gearing up to do a thorough psychological evaluation as part of the investigation.

Turns out Meena had a serious online gambling addiction. He spent months playing games like “teen patti,” lost more than ₹7 lakh, and kept borrowing money to keep going.

The crime itself is disturbing. According to a senior police officer, Rahul Meena got into the house at 6:39 am on Wednesday with the smart key. He headed straight to the victim’s room on the fourth floor. Police say Meena confessed that the victim was studying when he burst in. When she refused to give him money, he attacked her and killed her.

MUST READ: Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’

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Tags: amar colony murderIRS officer daughterlatest crime newsRahul Meena

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‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge

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‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge

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‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge
‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge
‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge
‘Psychopathic Tendencies, Addiction To Gambling’: Man Accused Of Murdering IRS Officer’s Daughter Had Lost Rs. 7 Lakhs In ‘Teen Patti’, New Chilling Details Emerge

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