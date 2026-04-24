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Home > India News > Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’

Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’

A 25-year-old man, Ashraf Siddiqui, has been arrested in Mumbai for allegedly harassing former female colleagues with obscene messages and videos.

In Mumbai, a Hindu girl has filed an FIR against the jihadi Ashraf Siddiqui (IMAGE: X)
In Mumbai, a Hindu girl has filed an FIR against the jihadi Ashraf Siddiqui (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 24, 2026 15:13:36 IST

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Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’

After news broke about alleged forced religious conversions at TCS’s Nashik office, another troubling story surfaced. Police arrested a man accused of harassing former female colleagues by sending obscene messages. One of his victims, a 19-year-old woman from Mumbai, reported that he’d been making her life miserable with vulgar texts and calls.

Who is Ashraf Siddiqui?

Ashraf Siddiqui, 25, didn’t just send disgusting messages—he’d get women’s phone numbers from a work WhatsApp group, then bombard them with inappropriate content. He also made it clear he had a thing for Hindu girls, saying things that left his victims uncomfortable and angry.

The complaint came from the teenager, who’d worked as a telecaller in Mahalakshmi, Mumbai. She said they barely interacted at work, but that didn’t stop Siddiqui from contacting her. “He got my number from the group,” she told IANS. “Then he started sending vulgar videos and photos. He’d tell me if he married me, I wouldn’t have to give up my religion or stop wearing the Kalava, or visiting temples.”

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Mumbai Man Arrested for Harassing Female Colleagues

In one WhatsApp exchange going viral on X, Siddiqui sent her a porn video and messaged, “See this porn.” 

During another discussion, the girl informed Siddiqui: Mai Hindu hu (I am Hindu) to which he said he has had several Hindu girlfriends. Aaj kal Hindu girls bhi Muslim hi pasand aate hai (These days, Hindu ladies like Muslim men), he added, as per NDTV. 

Siddiqui is accused of abusing company information, robbing women of their mobile numbers and sending him or her text messages.

Upon leaving the company, he (Siddiqui) managed to get the contact numbers of four women, namely, Hindus and started sending obscene messages and pornographic videos to them, claimed the father of the complainant. One of the women who were texted by him was my daughter. When she showed me this text, we filed an official complaint.

Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’

Corporate Safety Under Scrutiny

The first investigation revealed that Siddiqui harassed three other women besides the complainant. Everyone has accepted to write down their statements.

Criticizing the event, the former Mumbai Mayor, Kishori Pednekar, mentioned that Siddiqui kept on changing his number to keep on harassing the victim. This action by the police was timely, she added, and this helped arrest the accused.

Siddiqui is the nephew of Samajwadi Party leader and corporator, Iram Siddiqui. It is his uncle, Sajid Siddiqui, who has handed the police a free hand to do the right thing in taking the accused into legal action.

ALSO READ: Mysterious Deaths And Disappearances Of Nearly 20 Defence And Nuclear Scientists In US And China Spark Global Security Fears, Trigger Espionage Concerns, Who Is Behind It?

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Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’

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Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’

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Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’
Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’
Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’
Who Is Ashraf Siddiqui? 25-Year-Old Mumbai Man Arrested For Sending Obscene Messages To Women, Harassing Over Phone Calls, Boasted ‘Had Multiple Hindu Girlfriends’

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