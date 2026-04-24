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Home > Offbeat News > Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

According to claims shared with the clip, the man had been facing abuse for the past two years and finally recorded the incident on his laptop as proof.

After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him.
After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: April 24, 2026 12:27:05 IST

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Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

A disturbing video that is now circulating online has sparked strong reactions in which a man can be seen allegedly being physically assaulted by his wife. According to claims shared with the clip, the man had been facing abuse for the past two years and finally recorded the incident on his laptop as proof. The footage has raised serious concerns about domestic violence against men, a topic that often remains less discussed and has led to calls for a fair investigation into the matter.

Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him: Viral Video 

While sharing the clip, the user wrote, “After being abused for the past two years, bro recorded these clips on his laptop. Think twice before getting married.” 



According to the post, the man had been facing abuse for almost two years before he finally started recording what was happening. The videos, said to be captured on his laptop which shows the woman allegedly slapping him, hitting him again and again, and pulling his hair during a heated argument. 

Social Media Reactions 

One user wrote, “Worse part of marriage.”

Second user said, “This isn’t feminism it’s domestic terrorism with a mangalsutra. Foreign brothers: stay far away from Indian marriages. Your life depends on it.”

Third user commented, “Don’t blame marriage for this. Blame the abusive person. Marriage as an institution is still sacred. This kind of abuse can happen inside or out of a marriage.”

Also Read: ‘Stabbed Multiple Times On Head, Neck And Face’: 43-Year-Old Woman Kills Ex-Boyfriend’s Wife With Knife In Maharashtra Over Failed Relationship And Money Dispute 

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Tags: domestic violencehome-hero-pos-15husband abusesocial media reactionviral videowife assault

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Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

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Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

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Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate
Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate
Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate
Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

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