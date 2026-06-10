Will Iran Hand Over Its Uranium Stockpile? IAEA Backs US Resolution Seeking Nuclear Transparency

The U.N. nuclear watchdog’s 35-member Board of Governors on Wednesday approved a U.S.-backed resolution urging Iran to declare its remaining enriched uranium stockpiles and allow inspectors to verify them, a move that could further complicate ongoing talks between Washington and Tehran.

The decision came just hours after the United States and Iran exchanged military strikes following U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran had shot down a U.S. Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz. While Israeli and U.S. strikes in June last year destroyed or severely damaged Iran’s uranium enrichment facilities, much of the enriched uranium produced at those sites is believed to have survived, including material enriched close to weapons-grade levels.

Iran rejects resolution as tensions rise over nuclear inspections

Iran has yet to inform the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) about the fate of the remaining enriched uranium or permit inspectors to return to the bombed facilities to verify the status of the material. The United States led the effort behind the resolution, but Tehran has dismissed the move as an attempt to justify military action.

The resolution, submitted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany, passed with 21 votes in favour, three against and 10 abstentions, diplomats said after the closed-door meeting. Russia, China and Niger voted against the measure. “The Israeli regime’s and America’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities halted verification activities and forced Agency inspectors to leave Iran for safety reasons,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X before the vote by the Board of Governors.

“Now, America seeks to turn the consequences of its illegal attack into a case against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Gharibabadi added.

Resolution calls for immediate disclosure of uranium inventories

Iran’s mission to the IAEA had earlier urged the board to be “cautious on the path forward”. Tehran has historically reacted strongly to resolutions against it, often responding by expanding its nuclear activities or reducing cooperation with the IAEA.

The resolution states that Iran should “provide the Agency with complete information on nuclear material inventories” and grant inspectors the access required to verify that information “without delay”.

The United States and Iran are currently engaged in discussions aimed at extending their ceasefire and opening the door to broader negotiations, including talks surrounding Iran’s nuclear programme.

Trump voices frustration as uncertainty surrounds uranium stockpile

The negotiations already appear strained. Trump, who has repeatedly said that both sides were nearing an initial agreement, expressed frustration with the pace of the talks. “Iran is all talk and no action,” Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday. “They’ve taken too long to negotiate a deal that would have been great for them, now they will have to pay the price!!!”

A key U.S. objective is the removal of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, particularly the 440.9 kilograms enriched up to 60% purity, which is only a short technical step away from the roughly 90% purity generally considered weapons-grade. According to IAEA estimates, Iran possessed that amount before the first Israeli strikes on June 13 last year. The IAEA says that quantity, if further enriched, would be sufficient for 10 nuclear weapons under its benchmark calculations. However, the current status and quantity of the material remain unclear.

(with inputs from Reuters)

Also Read: Who Is Vibhav Altekar? Indian-Origin Co-Founder Of Company Behind Hormuz Rescue Drone Boat