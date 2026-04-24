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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls

IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls

Mumbai Indians had begun IPL 2026 on a promising note with a six-wicket victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on 29 March, winning their opening game of the season for the first time since 2012.

Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credits: X)
Hardik Pandya. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 24, 2026 16:04:37 IST

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls

Hardik Pandya is facing heavy pressure as captain of Mumbai Indians, with the five-time champions at risk of missing the playoffs in Indian Premier League 2026. MI started their season well with a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29. It was their first opening-match win since 2012. However, things quickly went downhill as they lost four matches in a row after that.

They briefly bounced back with a strong 99-run win against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. But the momentum did not last long, as MI suffered a heavy defeat to arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at home.

MI are now placed eighth on the table with just 4 points from seven matches.

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Experts question Pandya’s decisions

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin criticised Pandya’s decision to bowl first after winning the toss against CSK, especially on a good batting pitch.

“I am slightly underwhelmed. Hardik Pandya won the toss and handed the advantage to a team that has only won matches in this tournament by batting first. Do you remember the first game the Mumbai Indians played? They lost in a similar fashion against RCB. In that game, RCB batted first and did what Chennai couldn’t quite manage today because of the difference in batting depth,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan also shared a similar view.

“As I had said on the English show during the pre-match discussion, teams batting first have won four of the last six T20 matches at Wankhede. It was a tough choice for Mumbai to win the toss and elect to bat, but you have to show some courage. There was a hint of turn and assistance on this pitch, and Mumbai’s batting got completely exposed,” Pathan said.

Captaincy calls under scrutiny

Pathan also questioned Pandya’s bowling decisions during the match, especially the use of a less experienced bowler at a key moment.

“You introduce Krish Bhagat, who is playing only his second game, for the first time in the 15th-16th over with a well-set Sanju Samson on strike. It was the wrong decision. And then you give him the final over as well. You have to accept responsibility and do better as captain,” he added.

Also Read: ‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet

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Tags: CricketCricket newshardik pandyaHardik Pandya all-rounderHardik Pandya captaincyHardik Pandya criticisedIPL 2026ipl 2026 news

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls

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IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls
IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Told to ‘Accept Responsibility’ After Wankhede Loss vs CSK — Ravichandran Ashwin, Irfan Pathan Slam MI Captain’s Poor Calls

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