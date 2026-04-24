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Home > Sports News > ‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet

‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet

Sachin Tendulkar turned 53 on Friday and celebrated his birthday with his family members and fans at his Mumbai residence. Iceland Cricket in its quirky way wish the Master Blaster on his special day.

Sachin Tendulkar turns 53. (Photo Credits: Iceland Cricket/X)
Sachin Tendulkar turns 53. (Photo Credits: Iceland Cricket/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 24, 2026 15:35:07 IST

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‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar turned 53 on Friday and wishes from all around poured in for the legendary Indian batter. The Iceland cricket’s official ‘X’ handle known for its quirky posts also wished Tendulkar in its own manner. Happy 53rd birthday to @sachin_rt! There was only one reason why Sachin Tendulkar came to visit Iceland in 2009 and that was to experience the true birthplace of cricket. The fact he spent nearly his whole time on the Mosfellsbær golf course is neither here nor there,” the post read. 

Tendulkar celebrated his 53rd birthday with his family at his Mumbai residence on Friday. He cut the cake in the presence of his wife, Anjali Tendulkar and family members and thanked his fans who came in large numbers in front of his house to congratulate him on the occasion.

After cutting the cake, he clicked selfies with fans and also signed autographs in the presence of heavy police protection.
Sachin acknowledged the excitement of the fans and said, “Thank you for all the good wishes.”

Born on 24 April 1973, Tendulkar was the most complete batter of his time, the most prolific run-maker of all time, and arguably the biggest cricket icon the game has ever known.

He holds the record for the most centuries in both Tests and ODIs, a remarkable feat, especially considering he didn’t register his first ODI hundred until his 79th match.

Sudhir Gautam, who has been India’s most iconic cricket fan, dedicating his life to supporting Team India in every home match since 2007, was also present outside the Tendulkar residence.

“I always pray for Sachin Sir’s long life, and after this, I will go to visit Siddhi Vinayak Temple so that Sachin Sir can live a long life,” Sudhir told ANI.

“Sachin sir has retired. But even today, I have the Tendulkar 10 in my heart. Even today, I write the Tendulkar 10 for Team India and cheer for Team India. As long as I am on earth, I will keep cheering,” he added.

Sudhir’s unwavering admiration for Sachin Tendulkar is legendary. He often paints his body with the tricolour and Sachin’s name and cheers for the Indian cricket team during the matches.

After India’s historic 2011 World Cup win, Sudhir was personally invited by Tendulkar into the dressing room to celebrate with the team and hold the trophy — a dream come true for him.

With a staggering 34,357 international runs, Sachin Tendulkar stands as the most prolific batter in cricket history. Throughout his illustrious international career, he rewrote the record books time and again, setting milestones that remain unchallenged to this day.

Also Read: RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs | Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today

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Tags: CricketCricket newssachin tendulkarSachin Tendulkar 100sSachin Tendulkar 53rd birthdaySachin Tendulkar birthdaySachin Tendulkar hundred 100sSachin Tendulkar recordsSachin Tendulkar runs

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‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet

‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet

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‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet
‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet
‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet
‘True Birthplace of Cricket’: Iceland Cricket’s Hilarious Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar Breaks the Internet

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