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Home > Sports News > RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today

RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today

Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Gujarat Titans in Match 34 of IPL 2026 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. With Virat Kohli and Phil Salt in top form, RCB aims to solidify their 3rd place spot, while Shubman Gill’s GT looks to bounce back from a heavy loss. Get the latest injury news, pitch report, and predicted XIs for tonight's showdown.

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (X)
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 24, 2026 12:13:12 IST

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RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today

In the 34th game of the IPL 2026, the Gujarat Titans will face off against the defending champions, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Friday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are performing remarkably this season as they have occupied the third position on the points table with four victories from six matches. Nevertheless, they also suffered a defeat in the last match by 6 wickets to the Delhi Capitals. Bengaluru batted first and scored 175 runs, and in reply, Delhi achieved the target in the final over. For RCB, the top order was vital, with Phil Salt scoring 63. Tim David made important contributions as well, tallying 26 points. Bhuvneshwar Kumar stood out with stats of 3/26 in four overs, and Krunal Pandya contributed with a wicket.

Conversely, the Gujarat Titans also underperformed in the last match, losing by 99 runs to the Mumbai Indians. Mumbai batted first and scored a total of 199 runs; in reply, Gujarat was bowled out for only 100 runs. In the batting lineup for Gujarat, pursuing such a large target, they experienced a poor beginning, and the top order fell quickly without accumulating many runs.

RCB vs GT Injury News:

As per reports, there are no notable injuries to any player, as the strongest XI for both sides is unlikely to take the field today. Star players such as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tim David, and Rashid Khan will be part of a contest that is likely to be a humdinger and a crucial match for both teams.

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RCB vs GT Predicted XIs

RCB Probable XI: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar

GT Probable XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Kumar Kushagra, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, R. Sai Kishore

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Jacob Duffy, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Jacob Bethell, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal

Gujarat Titans Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Ashok Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jason Holder, Manav Suthar, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Luke Wood, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu, Connor Esterhuizen

Also Read: Mohsin Naqvi-led PCB Suffers Another Facepalm Moment As BCB Withdraws Mustafizur Rahman’s NOC For Ongoing PSL 2026

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RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today
RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today
RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today
RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today

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