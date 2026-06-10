Star Health Claim Rejection: 10 Common Mistakes That Could Cost Your Policy Coverage

Star Health insurance claim denied? You are not alone. Millions of Indians purchase health insurance to safeguard themselves from the financial burden of a medical emergency. Having paid premiums year after year, most policyholders expect their insurers to honour genuine claims when hospitalisation or critical treatment becomes necessary.

Claim rejection is still one of the biggest concerns for health insurance customers. Whether it is a Star Health & Allied insurance claim rejection or a dispute with any other insurer or a reimbursement claim stuck in the process, a denial when you need medical help can be financially and emotionally stressful. While each claim dispute has its own details, many rejections, according to insurance experts, are due to common issues like not disclosing pre-existing illnesses, problems with documentation, policy exclusions, waiting period restrictions, or not meeting certain policy conditions.

We have had several policyholders over the last few months who have raised disputes with respect to health insurance claims. The reasons cited by the insurer include alleged misrepresentation of facts, discrepancies in the submitted documents, treatments excluded by the policy, hospitalisation deemed unnecessary, and claims that violated the policy’s terms and conditions. The issue of claim settlement practices has also come under the spotlight with disputes raised against other insurers and cases of claim rejection by Star Health Insurance.

Knowing why health insurance claims are denied can save patients a lot of money and trouble. In most of the cases, information about policy terms and practices regarding disclosure and documentation can enhance successful claims settlement at the time of necessity.

1. Not Telling About Existing Health Problems

One of the most common reasons why claims are refused by insurers is because of non-disclosure of pre-existing illnesses when buying a policy.

Many people fear disclosing conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma or thyroid disorders in case their premiums go up. However, an insurer can deny a claim if it discovers later on that a medical condition existed before the purchase of the policy and was not disclosed.

It’s best to be upfront with your medical history from the get go. It’s better to pay a little more for the premium than to have a claim dispute years down the road.

2. Treatment During the Waiting Period

Health insurance policies don’t always start working day one. Most plans have waiting periods for certain illnesses, surgeries and pre-existing conditions.

For example, treatments for pre-existing conditions may not be covered for the first few years of the policy. Similarly, there may be separate waiting periods for procedures like cataract surgery, hernia treatment or maternity-related expenses.

Unfortunately many policyholders do not realise about such conditions until they are making a claim and the same is denied because it is beyond the waiting period.

Hence, it is advisable to take a few extra minutes before purchasing the policy to understand the waiting period conditions as stated in the policy wording.

3. Treatment Not Covered by Policy

Each health insurance policy will have its inclusions and exclusions.

You’re usually covered for hospital treatment for illness and accidents but not for some treatments. Cosmetic procedures, fertility treatment, experimental therapies and some dental procedures are often excluded.

Ironically, one of the largest categories of claim disputes arises when the policyholder mistakenly believed that they were entitled to treatment that actually wasn’t covered by their insurance.

While I admit reading policy wording is boring, it may save the policyholder a lot of future disappointment.

4. Missing Documents Can Cause Big Trouble

Paperwork is still one of the biggest reasons for claim delays and rejections.

Typically, insurance companies require hospital records, discharge summaries, prescriptions, diagnostic reports, bills and completed claim forms. Even minor errors such as incorrect dates, inconsistent names or missing signatures can cause headaches during claim assessment.

Most policyholders are concerned with the treatment itself and only realise the importance of documentation when the insurer asks for more records.

A dedicated file for medical documents can really help make the claims process a lot easier.

5. Mistakes in the Proposal Form

Sometimes the trouble even begins before the policy is issued.

Incorrect details on the proposal form (wrong age, spelling mistake in the name, wrong lifestyle information, etc.) can cause problems when verification of the claim.

At the time of settlement all documents are cross-checked by insurers, and a difference could prompt questioning of the insurance policy.

Therefore, you should read all aspects of the document before signing the proposal form.

6. Hospital Charges Exceed Policy Limits

A lot of policyholders think that their insurer will pay the whole hospital bill. In practice, each health insurance policy has a maximum coverage amount called the ‘sum insured’.

Some policies also put a cap on room rent, ICU charges or specific procedures.

The insurer would then be liable to pay only part of the expenses, and the remainder would have to be borne by you.

With spiralling medical expenses across the length and breadth of India, the right sum insured has never been so crucial.

7. Time for Filing The Claim

Timing is everything when it comes to health insurance claims.

Generally, insurers require policyholders to notify them of reimbursement claims and submit documents within a prescribed period of time. The claim is at risk if those deadlines are missed.

Experts recommend that you notify the insurer immediately when you are hospitalised and also keep a note of the time frame of the claim submission mentioned in the policy.

8. No Insurance for Lapsed Policies

A health insurance policy is effective if premiums are paid on time.

If you miss a renewal date, the policy may lapse. This means the insurer is no longer obliged to pay out for claims. Unfortunately, some policyholders only learn that their policy has lapsed when a medical emergency strikes.

You can either set payment reminders or go for auto-debit to prevent this.

9. Fraudulent Claims are Carefully Controlled

Insurance companies are becoming more watchful for fraudulent claims.

Fake bills, overcharged treatment or false information may result in immediate claim rejection. Insurance companies will also cancel the policies of the worst offenders and take them to court.

The best way to avoid problems is to provide original documentation and fill out the forms truthfully and accurately.

10. Read The Fine Print Before You Need It

Health insurance is intended to protect families from unexpected medical bills, but the policy can only work if its terms are understood and followed.

Most rejections do not raise difficult legal questions. They are often caused by missed disclosures, missed deadlines, incomplete paperwork, or not understanding what the policy actually covers.

Spend a few hours today to understand your policy and save yourself weeks of stress and lakhs of rupees when a medical emergency strikes tomorrow.

Also Read: Star Health Insurance Complaints Surge 65% In 3 Years: What’s Behind High Claim Rejection And Why Customer Doubts Go Unanswered?