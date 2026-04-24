Sarabjit Kaur Viral Video From Pakistan: ISI Link Suspected As Sikh Woman Reappears As Sarabnoor, Invites Devotees To Nankana Sahib

Sarabjit Kaur Viral Video From Pakistan: A video of Sarabjit Kaur, who is now identifying herself as ‘Sarabnoor’, is going viral on social media and raising many questions. The Sikh Woman, who had reportedly slipped out of a Sikh Jatha in November last year and later married a Muslim man in Pakistan after converting to Islam has released a new video from across the border, inviting Sikh devotees from India to visit holy sites like Nankana Sahib.

Sarabjit Kaur Viral Video From Pakistan

Sarabjit Kaur Viral Video From Pakistan: In the one-minute video, the 48-year-old woman is seen standing near a highway, inviting Sikh devotees to visit Nankana Sahib and other religious places. She introduces herself as Sarabnoor and says that people from Indian Punjab are welcome in Pakistan. She also denies claims of forced religious conversions in the country.







However, this message is very different from what she had said earlier. In a previous video, she had used strong and controversial words against Sikhs and even questioned why they come to Pakistan, saying that if poeple there unite, it could affect their livelihood.

Who is Sarabjit Kaur?

Sarabjit Kaur is a 52-year-old Indian woman from the Kapurthala district of Punjab who gained international attention after she went missing during a religious pilgrimage to Pakistan in November 2025.

In November 2025, she traveled to Pakistan as part of a Sikh jatha (pilgrim group) to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev but did not return with the group.

In January 2026, an audio clip went viral in which she was heard crying and pleading with her ex-husband in the UK to help her escape. She also claimed to be blackmailed and held against her will.

Intelligence Flags Possible ISI Role

Sources in intelligence say that her changing statements from negative to friendly could mean she is being used to see how people react. Officials are now looking into whether she might be acting under the influence of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to understand the feelings of the Sikh community.

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