Major Setback For Pawan Khera: Gauhati High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail In FIR Filed By Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma

Pawan Khera: Congress leader Pawan Khera’s request for anticipatory bail in relation to a formal complaint brought by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, was denied by the Gauhati High Court on Friday. After the Supreme Court of India refused to grant Congressman Pawan Khera transit anticipatory bail in a case involving the Chief Minister’s wife, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier stated that Khera should turn himself in and appear in Guwahati.

Major Setback For Pawan Khera: Gauhati High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail In FIR

Pawan Khera: Speaking to ANI in Uttar Dinajpur Sarma said, “I think Pawan Khera should surrender before the law. He should come to Guwahati and surrender there.” Earlier, the Supreme Court had rejected Congress leader Pawan Khera’s plea seeking to extend transit anticipatory bail, granted to him earlier by the Telangana High Court, till Tuesday on the ground of enabling him to approach any jurisdictional court in Assam in the case where Khera is alleged to have made false allegations against the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Pawan Khera: The Telangana High Court’s order to award travel anticipatory bail for a week starting on April 10, subject to certain conditions, was challenged by Assam Police in an appeal to the Supreme Court. Pawan Khera is required under the bail order to go to the proper jurisdictional court in Assam and request the necessary remedies in compliance with the law.

Pawan Khera Case

Pawan Khera: In a petition brought by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, over accusations of passport and property declarations, the Telangana High Court granted Khera one week’s anticipatory bail. He had claimed that Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of CM Sarma, had three passports—from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and India—and that she has a business in Wyoming, USA, as well as secret luxury residences in Dubai. The Sarma family has vehemently refuted these allegations, calling the documents “AI-generated fabrications” that were shared on social media in Pakistan.

(With Inputs From ANI)

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