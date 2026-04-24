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Home > Regionals News > Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event

Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event

Rihanna: Global pop star Rihanna has returned to India after nearly two years, sparking excitement among fans. The singer arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening, with videos of her landing at a private airport quickly spreading across social media.

Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here's All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event (Via Instagram)
Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here's All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 24, 2026 13:31:02 IST

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Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event

Rihanna: Global pop star Rihanna has returned to India after nearly two years, sparking excitement among fans. The singer arrived in Mumbai on Thursday evening, with videos of her landing at a private airport quickly spreading across social media.

Dressed in an all-black outfit and sunglasses, Rihanna kept her look simple as she made her way out, carrying a bag and acknowledging the paparazzi with a smile. She was seen being escorted by security as she exited the airport. The visit comes shortly after the singer welcomed her third child, making her appearance even more talked about online.

Rihanna In Town For Fenty Beauty Event

While there has been no official announcement yet, strong buzz online suggests Rihanna is in Mumbai for an event linked to her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty. The event is expected to take place on April 24 and may involve a special pop-up experience.

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Reports hint at a concept titled “Fenty Beauty Ki Haveli,” which could showcase the brand’s wide and inclusive product range. However, details about the event, including public access or streaming, are still unclear.

A Look Back At Her Rihanna’s First India Visit

Rihanna last visited India in 2024, where she delivered a high-energy performance that grabbed headlines across the country. She performed some of her biggest hits, including We Found Love, Work, Wild Thoughts, Birthday Cake, Pour It Up, and Pose.

Her outfit and stage presence became a major talking point, especially her decision to perform barefoot. The show quickly turned into one of the biggest pop culture moments of that year, leaving fans eager for her return.

READ MORE: Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

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Tags: Fenty BeautyFenty Beauty EventGlobal Pop Icon RihannaHollywood Singer Rihanna In IndiarihannaRihanna In IndiaRihanna In MumbaiRihanna makes a surprise return to MumbaiRobyn Rihanna Fenty

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Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event

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Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event

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Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event
Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event
Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event
Why Is Rihanna Back In India After Two Years? Here’s All You Need To Know About Her Visit, When And Where To Watch The Global Pop Icon’s Fenty Beauty Event

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