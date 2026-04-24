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Home > Regionals News > Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

A viral video shows a groom’s sparkler gun exploding mid-baraat, hitting him and his horse, causing chaos. The incident raised safety concerns over risky wedding stunts, with social media dubbing him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’ while questioning dangerous pyrotechnic trends.

Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong
Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 24, 2026 13:04:17 IST

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Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

A viral video circulating on social media has sparked fresh concern over the growing use of sparkler guns during wedding celebrations. The clip, shared by an X user identified as @BhanuNand, shows the groom riding a horse during his wedding procession, which is called a baraat, while he holds two sparkler guns that are used to create shimmering visual effects for the camera. The moment starts as a joyful film scene, but it soon becomes a hazardous situation. The footage shows a pyro gun, which the groom holds in his right hand, suddenly malfunction and explode. 

Wedding Chaos Turns Groom Into “Khatron Ka Khiladi” After Shocking Blast Incident

The unexpected blast hits both the groom and the horse, which creates instant disorder. The incident has raised safety concerns for viewers because they do not know how serious the injuries are. The internet quickly named the groom a real-life “Khatron Ka Khiladi” because he performed dangerous stunts.

Pyrotechnic Safety Risks in Modern Baraat Ceremonies

Indian street processions now contain unpredictable danger because traditional folk music has evolved into high-energy wedding firework displays. Families want to create the ideal “Instagrammable” entrance, so they choose sparkler guns, which frequently fail to work as intended, instead of hiring professional firework technicians. The safe operation of pyro devices becomes impossible when they are fired near scared animals and busy streets.

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Baraat Fire Hazards Raise Safety Concerns as Traditional Attire and Fireworks Put Lives and Animals at Risk

The current situation demonstrates how the groom’s appearance in traditional clothing which includes weighty and easily ignitable garments, creates a dangerous situation during baraat fire incidents. The use of explosives near horses presents an ethical problem that needs to be addressed since the sudden force of a cold firework explosion can cause horses to panic and run into nearby people. The event planners need to make safety certification their primary focus because they want to prevent deadly accidents that happen during “Khatron Ka Khiladi” moments.



The Viral Cost of Social Media Wedding Stunts

The modern world has developed a mentality that prioritizes social media influence above all other values because people create viral wedding videos to showcase extreme shock effects instead of prioritizing their well-being. The couple’s desire to achieve cinematic excellence leads them to choose unsafe entrance methods, which create breathtaking visual effects but fail to provide any real-world security. The viral video showed a sparkler gun explosion, which caused online users to respond with both mockery and actual fear because they had grown tired of watching expensive wedding performances that ended in disasters.

‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’ Wedding Trend Sparks Debate as Social Media Pressure Fuels Risky Firework Displays and Safety Concerns

The “Khatron Ka Khiladi” label serves as a sarcastic reminder that a wedding is a union, not a daredevil reality show. Experts suggest that social media platforms create a popularity competition that forces couples to increase their use of fireworks during their wedding celebrations because each event needs to surpass the previous one, which includes additional fire and smoke and higher safety threats. Until there is a shift in perspective where the safety of the couple and the welfare of the animals involved are ranked higher than “likes” and “shares,” we will likely continue to see these festive occasions marred by preventable mechanical failures and explosive mishaps.

Also Read: Pune Road Scare: Injured Stray Dog Blocks Traffic After Cab Driver Narrowly Avoids Crash, Rescuer Bitten During Dramatic Attempt, Watch

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Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

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Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

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Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’
Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’
Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’
Groom’s Grand Baraat Entry Goes Horribly Wrong As Sparkler Gun Explodes Mid-Dance; Guests Stunned, Internet Calls Him ‘Khatron Ka Khiladi’

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