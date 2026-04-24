LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news domestic violence Pawan Khera akash ambani meta Business bajajnagar crime Assembly Elections 2026 BA Civil Services examination watch viral video donald trump Iran news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

Actress Jiya Jacob was arrested in the Mumbai NESCO concert drug case after two student overdose deaths. Police traced a digital money trail via UPI transfers linking her to suppliers and a foreign handler, "Mark," exposing a wider drug-finance network.

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob?
Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob?

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 24, 2026 12:28:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

The high-profile investigation into the tragic NESCO concert drug case in Mumbai has taken a sharp turn with the arrest of actress Jiya Jacob. Two MBA students from a premier South Mumbai institute who died from drug overdose on April 11 2026 at a techno music event. Vanrai police arrested 33-year-old Jiya Jacob from her residence in Mira Road after they detained her at Ulhasnagar. The police operation against the city narcotics distribution network has reached its eleventh arrest with her detention. The investigation began with the immediate suppliers but has now turned to examine the complete financial system that supports these transactions because Jacob operates a complex network for unlawful money transfers.

Digital Currency Cartography and the Role of Influential Intermediaries

The investigators found their breakthrough when they established a money trail through digital transfers, which lacked any physical handoff method. The Vanrai police of Mumbai used their bank account freezes and encrypted communication log analysis to track Jiya Jacob’s receipt of large amounts from primary suspect Ayush Sahitya and his associates. Evidence indicates that during the concert performance, her accounts received thousands of rupees through UPI QR code transfers, which functioned as a common digital payment method. 

Secret Mastermind “Mark” and Actress Link Uncovered in Alleged Drug-Finance Network

A network of transactions operated through a control system that used a secret leader who is called “Mark” and who currently works from a foreign location. The actress has transformed into a suspected financial intermediary because digital mapping has traced her connections to a modern drug trafficking operation that uses public figures to protect their main distributors while they control the flow of funds from premium prescription drug sales.

You Might Be Interested In

Urban Nightlife Vulnerabilities and the Logistics of Illegal Venue Infiltration

The investigation into the NESCO exhibition center incident discovered dangerous security weaknesses in event management systems that enabled drug traffickers to use their secret entry methods. The investigators found that the vendors who sold drugs at the location had used payoffs to security staff and bouncers for unauthorized access, which allowed them to skip the arena’s security measures that protected its visitors. The distribution of Ecstasy embedded in yellow MDMA pills occurred through this logistics-based method, which allowed passengers to travel in a protected environment where tickets were required. 

Jiya Jacob Emerges as Key Suspect in Alleged Kingpin Network as Probe Targets Event-Based Drug Supply Chain

The authorities consider Jiya Jacob to be a crucial suspect because they believe she participated in more than just money management, which they think led to her establishing connections with suppliers who provided drugs at large-scale events. The investigation continues to focus on Sahitya’s and Jacob’s alleged connections to the “kingpin” network while waiting for forensic results from the two deceased students to identify the hidden supply route that transforms urban festivities into deadly criminal events.

Also Read: Kept Everything Buried Within Me….’ What Is The Controversy Between Parth Samthaan And Seher Hone Ko Hai Actress Rishita Kothari After Shocking Feud Claims Go Viral?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jiya JacobJiya Jacob NESCO drug casemumbai police

RELATED News

Who Is Seema Kapoor? Annu Kapoor Says Om Puri Betrayed His Sister, Ruined Her Life In Short-Lived Marriage, Legendary Actor Later Married This Woman…

Stranger Things Tales from 85 Review: Netflix’s Animated Spin-Off Brings Back 1980s Nostalgia With a Hawkins Style Simple, Fun Twist

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Collection Day 36: Ranveer Singh Film Slips Under Rs 20 Crore In Week 5, Total Nears Rs 1,766 Crore

Harry Styles, Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Diamond Ring And Public Kiss Spark Major Buzz, Fuel Wedding Speculation – See Viral Pics

Gedelaraju Kakinada Taluka Release Date: Coastal Andhra-Based Crime Drama Explores Power, Politics & Betrayal | Cast, Story, Trailer, Showtimes & Review

LATEST NEWS

RCB vs GT Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery to Class 1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions

Honor Earbuds 4 Debuts Internationally: Dual Drivers, 46 Hour Battery Life, And Bluetooth 5.3, Check All Details And India Launch

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

Shocking Viral Video: After 2 Years Of Abuse, Man Secretly Records Wife Beating Him, Chilling Clip Triggers ‘Think Before Marriage’ Debate

‘Tumse Jo Ho Sakta Hai Kar Lo’: Three Men Arrested For Stabbing 19-Year-Old To Death And Injuring Another Over Old Instagram Post; Probe Underway

NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

RCB vs GT Predicted Playing XIs: Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host vs Shubman Gill-Led Gujarat Titans– Big Changes on Cards at Chinnaswamy | IPL Match Today

Infosys Plans To Hire 20,000 Freshers In FY27 Despite Headcount Dip In Q4

Pune Water Supply Cut Today (April 24, 2026): Delays Continue After Citywide Maintenance Work, Check Affected Areas

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network
Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network
Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network
Who Is Actress Jiya Jacob? NESCO Concert Drug Case Twist Reveals Shocking Money Trail Links And Hidden Network

QUICK LINKS