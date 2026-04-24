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Home > Regionals News > Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

Watch Viral Video Of Udaipur Hospital Turning Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod: Chaos erupted at Udaipur hospital after a patient was declared dead, with angry husband allegedly attempting to assault a doctor.

(Image Credit: X)
(Image Credit: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 24, 2026 08:43:16 IST

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Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

A case of assault on healthcare workers has again given headaches to the safety of hospitals following an assault on a physician at a state owned hospital in Udaipur. This scenario occurred following the arrival of a patient in a critical state of affairs but was pronounced dead even when the medical team tried to revive him. Shortly after, the announcement, the husband of the patient became agitated, causing chaos inside the hospital premises.

Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

The incident occurred in Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital (MB Hospital) Udaipur according to media reports.



The patient was Ajmer, a 20-year-old woman who reported experiencing Guillain-Barré syndrome and was on a ventilator since April. An attendant group accused the doctor of the death of the patient and supposedly tried to beat him up. The matter got out of control and the hospital employees and security guards had to step in and avoid additional damage. According to eyewitnesses, the atmosphere was volatile and the shouting and aggressive behaviour hampered the operations of the emergency ward. These cases are not rare and have become an increasing trend of patient anger towards medical workers, which is often based on grief, misinformation, or distrust.

Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death

The police were contacted later by the hospital authorities and more security was tightened to avert such incidents. The event has also triggered the medical community to call out again on more stringent laws and protection towards healthcare workers. The associations of doctors have reiterated many times that violence is not only a threat to life but also to the morale of the givers of life. The episode in Udaipur underscores the necessity to enhance the communication with the family of patients and the security in hospitals to provide the medical personnel with the safe working environment.

Also Read: How Did Maheshgiri Baba, Also Known as Bhondu Baba Blackmail Woman? Shocking Details Emerge As Another Nashik Self-Styled Godman Is Accused Of Rape Days After Ashok Kharat Case

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Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

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Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

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Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation
Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation
Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation
Watch Viral Video: Udaipur Hospital Turns Chaotic After Doctor Attacked With Iron Rod Over Patient’s Death, Security Rushed In To Prevent Escalation

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