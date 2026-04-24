Haryana RTE Admission 2026 List Out: Check Nursery to Class 1 Verification Process, Centres and Important Instructions

The Directorate of Elementary Education Haryana has published the provisional list of applicants for verifying documents exercising rights under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, for the academic year 2026-27. The list comprises candidates who have lodged their applications for admission to Class 1 and Nursery, LKG, and UKG in schools in Haryana. All parents and guardians who have applied for admission under the RTE quota should report for verifications within the given period.

What is Haryana RTE admission 2026 provisional list

The provisional list will contain the names of the children who have been shortlisted for the next round of the admission process, which is the document verification. The list also includes the block address and verification centre where parents have to report.

The announcement of the provisional list is a significant step in the RTE admission process. The objective of this plan is to provide free and compulsory education to the children belonging to economically weaker families.

Where to check Haryana RTE provisional list 2026

The provisional list is available on the official website of the Haryana education department. The list is prepared block wise for convenience of access.

The parents are advised to go through the list in detail and take note of the reporting centre mentioned in the list.

Why is RTE document verification mandatory

The department has notified that document verification is mandatory for all applicants. The verification process is necessary to validate the documents uploaded by the parents.

Officials have stated that despite the announcement of the provisional list, many applicants have not yet reported to the committee formed at the Block Level Education Officer (BEO) level for verification.

The authorities have urged parents to fulfil the requirement of document verification as soon as possible. Applicants who do not report for verification will be rejected.

How is Haryana RTE verification process conducted

The verification process is happening at the block level by committees formed under the BEO. These committees are on the job to check and validate the documents and details provided by the applicant.

Parents are required to appear personally at the allotted centres along with their child if necessary and have to submit all required documents for verification.

The process is meant to ensure transparency and fairness in the selection of candidates under the RTE quota.

What documents are required for RTE verification

There is no official list of documents. But usually parents are expected to carry the following documents.

Proof of residence

Income certificate

Birth certificate of the child

Aadhaar card or identity proof

Details of the application form

Both the original and the photocopies should be carried.

What happens if applicants miss verification

If a person fails to appear at verification centres, the department has warned that candidature could be cancelled. Hence, it is necessary for parents to adhere to the guidelines and schedule given. The department has stated that no exception will be made for those who fail to complete the process within the given time period. With the verification process now underway, parents need to act fast and bring all the documents in order.

The completion of this process will decide the admission under RTE quota for the academic year 2026–27.

Also Read: NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details