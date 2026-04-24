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Home > Education News > NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026.

NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card
NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: April 24, 2026 12:14:51 IST

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NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the National Teachers Eligibility Test (NTET) 2026. The registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/ntet. The admit cards are released a few days before the exam, and candidates can double-check their details.

When is NTET 2026 exam scheduled

The exam has been scheduled for April 28 as per the official notification. The exam will be conducted in computer-based test mode in the designated centres. The NTET is conducted for postgraduate candidates from Indian systems of medicine and homoeopathy who want to become teachers in their respective fields.

How to download NTET 2026 admit card online

To download the hall ticket, candidates can follow the steps given below:

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  • Go to the official website, exams.nta.nic.in/ntet.
  • Click on NTET 2026 admit card link.
  • Enter application number and password.
  • Submit the details
  • Download and print the admit card

The NTA has emphasised that the admit card will not be sent through post and can be downloaded online only.

What details are mentioned on NTET admit card

The NTET 2026 admit card contains all the information related to the candidate and the exam. It includes the following details:

  • Candidate’s name and roll number
  • Exam date and time
  • Exam centre details
  • Signature and photograph
  • Important exam day instructions

Candidates are advised to verify all the details after downloading the hall ticket.

What to do in case of errors in NTET hall ticket

If one notices any error on their admit card or if the candidate is not able to download the admit card, he/she should immediately call the NTA help desk. One can contact the NTA Help Desk through the phone at 011-40759000 or email at ntet@nta.ac.in. For any changes, candidates should consider calling or contacting NTA as soon as possible.

What are the key instructions for NTET 2026 candidates

The NTA has given a lot of instructions to the candidates appearing in the exam. The admit card will be provisional and will be verified at the end of each stage of the exam.

Candidates should not modify the admit card or modify any details printed in it. They should bring a printed copy of the hall ticket and a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

The admit card needs to be safeguarded even after the exam, as it can be required at the later stages of recruitment and verification.

Where to check NTET 2026 Updates

Candidates should visit the official NTET website regularly for any updates. All changes in exam-related questions and procedures will be notified on the portal. As the exam is approaching fast, candidates are advised to download their admit cards immediately and carefully read the instructions.

Also Read: JAC 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result

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NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

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NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details
NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details
NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details
NTA NTET 2026 Admit Card Released at exams.nta.nic.in: Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Exam Details

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