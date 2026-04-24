JAC 12th Result 2026 Expected Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 12 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to announce the Class 12 result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the Class 12 intermediate examinations will be able to download their scorecards from the official sites. Following the evaluation and result compilation processes, the results are expected to be published through a board briefing.

When will JAC Class 12 result 2026 be announced

The board has not yet announced a date for the JAC Class 12 results 2026; but it will be announced soon. The results are usually announced in April or early May. Students should also frequently check the official sites so as to avoid any last minute delays.

How to check JAC Class 12 result 2026 online

Students can follow the below steps to download the JAC Class 12 result when it is available:

Go to the official sites jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Select JAC Intermediate Result 2026 link

Enter roll number roll code and date of birth

Click on submit button

View and download scorecard

It is better to maintain a copy of the result in the form of a printout for upcoming admission.

What will be the details on JAC 12th scorecard

The JAC Class 12 result 2026 will be declared in the form of a digital scorecard. It will contain important information, like:

Student name and roll number

Date of birth

School name

Marks obtained in each subject

Total marks and grade

Pass/Fail status

Students should keep a check on all the information and forward any inconsistency to the school or board.

What are the passing marks for JAC Class 12 exams

According to the official criteria, students should get at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects and in aggregate to pass the examination.

The candidates who fail to achieve the minimum marks will be eligible for compartment exams; the schedule for these exams will be announced after the declaration of the results.

How to check the JAC Class 12 result through DigiLocker and SMS

Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through other portals.

To access the JAC marksheet through DigiLocker, the student needs to log in to DigiLocker, select the Jharkhand board and enter the given credentials to download the JAC marksheet.

To check the result through SMS, the student needs to enter ‘RESULT JAC12’, the roll code and the roll number and send it to 56263. The student will get the results on his/her mobile phone.

How many students appeared for the JAC Class 12 exam in 2026

Approximately 3.75 lakh students appeared for JAC class 12 examinations this year. The theory examinations were conducted from February 3 to February 23, 2026, and the practical examinations were conducted from February 24 to March 7, 2026.

Such a large number of responses reminds us of the magnitude and importance of the state board examinations.

What do previous JAC results indicate

In recent years, the Jharkhand board exams have been showing positive performance trends. The Class 10 result was declared; the pass percentage was 95.278 per cent, with more than 4 lakh students successfully passing the examination. Such performance trends of the state board examinations hint at an academically successful performance throughout the state, and the JAC results are also expected to be strong. Students waiting for the declaration of their results are advised to remain calm and keep their login details handy.

The declaration of the results is near, and once they are announced, lakhs of students in the state will be planning for the next phase of their academics.

Also Read: JAC 10th Result 2026 OUT at jac.jharkhand.gov.in: Check Jharkhand Board Class 10 Direct Link, and Steps To Download Result